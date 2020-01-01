What odds were Liverpool to win the Premier League in 2019-20?

Klopp's men are on their way to a 19th top-flight title but they were not always favourites despite going toe to toe with Manchester City last season

look set to win the Premier League for the first time in their history with 27 wins from 29 games, putting them 25 points above at the top of the table.

It has been 30 years since the Reds last lifted the top-flight title and that drought looks to be coming to an end, although the bookies were not convinced they would do so at the start of the campaign.

Goal has looked at the historical betting to see what odds Liverpool were to win the Premier League at the start of the season and how that compared to their rivals.

What odds were Liverpool to win the 2019-20 Premier League?

bet365 Liverpool had 13/5 (3.60) to win the Premier League prior to their first game of the season against Norwich, which the Reds won 4-1.

That price was set despite Jurgen Klopp’s side amassing 97 points last term and finishing just a solitary point behind eventual champions Manchester City after winning their final nine games of the season.

City were just 4/6 (1.67) favourites to retain their title and make it three in a row, with that dropping as low as 4/9 (1.44) on the opening weekend following their 5-0 win at West Ham.

were third-favourites at 16/1 (17.0) following their run to the final in 2018-19, whilst and were both 25/1 (26.0).

Despite an inauspicious start by Pep Guardiola’s champions, which saw them lose two of their first eight games in contrast to Liverpool winning all of theirs, it took until October for them to lose favouritism in the outright market.

In fact, it was October 20 when the Reds secured a late equaliser against Man United to maintain their unbeaten start that bet365 actually took the step to make Liverpool the market leaders.

Adam Lallana’s strike meant Klopp’s men took a point from Old Trafford and were made 4/6 (1.67) favourites to win the Premier League, in from the 11/10 (2.10) they were before the weekend.

That pushed City out to 13/10 (2.30) with bet365 and from there Guardiola’s men were always chasing the Reds, who would not drop another point in the Premier League until February 29.

