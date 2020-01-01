What Liverpool are doing this season is unbelievable - Mignolet

The goalkeeper won the Champions League with the Reds last summer, but joined Belgian side Club Brugge just two months later

Simon Mignolet says ’s achievements this season are “unbelievable”, and thinks their imminent title triumph is just the beginning of their journey to superiority.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won 24 of their 25 league games this season, creating a 22-point gap at the top of the table.

Having already won the last year, former Anfield shot-stopper Mignolet believes Liverpool can now go on to dominate English football for many years to come

“Why not? It started when I was still there and was only heading in one direction," Mignolet told the Mirror.

“Last season we won the Champions League and winning that first trophy was very important for the dressing-room.

“Once you have that in the bag, you build on it. The hunger is even greater to win trophies and you want to get your hands on the next one.”

The shot-stopper says Jurgen Klopp has built a side that is capable of challenging at the very top for years to come, with their current first team squad backed up by several talented young players coming through the ranks.

“The stability is there and, if you've got so much quality up front, with Sadio [Mane], Mo [Salah] and Roberto [Firmino], then you're incredibly strong,” added the international.

“They are still a relatively young team, and you also see what the reserves did in the , so the basis is there to build for the long-term.

“I knew Liverpool would be challenging for trophies again, but what they're doing this season is unbelievable and I hope they can win the league as quickly as possible.”

The Belgian made 155 league appearances over a six-year spell with the Reds, but lost his place to Loris Karius, before both were then replaced by current number one Alisson.

“I sat on the bench for about a year-and-a-half,” said Mignolet. “At 31, you're in the prime of your career as a goalkeeper, so you want to be playing regularly.

“If I was going to sit on the bench for two more years, I would have been 33. Alisson is such a great keeper, even though I knew he might get injured or suspended.

“So maybe I'd play five, 10, 15 games a year, but to then try to find a club at 33 and be a regular starter is difficult, so I took the chance to do it now.

“Although I was very happy to end my time at Liverpool by winning the Champions League, you always want to have more of a bigger hand in winning trophies.

“It's so much nicer to feel a victory when you've been on the pitch, when you're contributing on a weekly basis, which is what I do now.”