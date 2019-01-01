What is the 2019 USWNT Victory Tour? Games, dates & tickets

Fans will be able to catch the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan during a series of USWNT friendly games fresh off their World Cup win

The U.S. women's national team celebrated in style with a ticker-tape parade in New York City days after their World Cup victory in , but the fun doesn't stop there.

The USWNT will be celebrating their historic fourth World Cup title with their home supporters by embarking on a five-game Victory Tour stateside from August to October, giving U.S. fans a chance to see their heroines in action.

Goal has rounded up the key dates, details and schedule about this year's USWNT Victory Tour and how you can buy tickets.

What is the 2019 USWNT Victory Tour?

Pushing on from the success of the USWNT at this summer's World Cup, U.S. Soccer have confirmed that the side will embark on a five-game Victory Tour around the United States where they will play a variety of opponents in friendlies.

The first game will be against the at the Rose Bowl in California on August 3, which will make it the fifth USWNT match at the venue.

It will be the third soccer match at the Rose Bowl since the USWNT won the iconic 1999 World Cup final there two decades ago, when Brandi Chastain scored the winning penalty against in the shootout.

When is the 2019 USWNT Victory Tour?

The USWNT's Victory Tour will comprise of five games in total, starting with the match against the Republic of Ireland. The rest of the four matches, which are yet to be confirmed, will be played from August 29 to October 6.

This means that NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) players may continue to miss time for their club teams due to USWNT commitments.

Opponents, venues and ticket availability for the remainder of the four Victory Tour games will be announced at a later date.

Date Time (BST / ET)* Fixture Venue TV? Aug 3 3am / 10pm Republic of Ireland Rose Bowl, Pasadena ESPN2 Aug 29 12am / 7pm TBD TBD FS1 Sept 3 1am / 8pm TBD TBD ESPN2 Oct 3 12am / 7pm TBD TBD FS1 Oct 6 7pm / 2pm TBD TBD ESPN

*if game is after midnight BST, it is played the following day.

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets for the Victory Tour opener against the Republic of Ireland are on general sale starting Saturday, July 13 via Ticketmaster. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Rose Bowl except on the day of the event.

General sale tickets are available from the range of $150 to $450.

Groups of 30 or more will be able to order directly at the official website starting Monday July 15 at 7am.

Ultimate Fan Tickets (special VIP packages that include a premium ticket, a custom-made official U.S. National Team jersey with name and number, VIP access to the field before the game, and other unique benefits) are also available exclusively through US Soccer's official channels.

Supporters will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public by signing up to be a U.S. Soccer Insider. Membership is free for Standard Insiders.

How can I watch the 2019 USWNT Victory Tour?

The match against the Republic of Ireland will be broadcast on ESPN2 and the ESPN App starting at 4pm ET.

Broadcast and television information for the later games are still yet to be confirmed though Fox Sports 1 is expected to carry the August 29 and October 3 matches, ESPN2 the September 3 contest and ESPN the October 6 game.