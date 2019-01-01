What is Harry Redknapp's net worth and how much does the former Tottenham boss earn?

The former Tottenham and West Ham boss was recently in the jungle as part of ITV's popular reality show

A few eyebrows may have been raised when it emerged that former manager Harry Redknapp would be appearing on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.

However, given that he has effectively retired from football management and it landed him a lucrative appearance fee, it's not altogether unsurprising either.

As well as Spurs the 72-year-old has steered the fortunes of a host of clubs, including West Ham, Portsmouth, and Queens Park .

He won the Intertoto Cup with the Hammers in 1999 and masterminded Pompey's 2008 triumph, while his exploits with Spurs earned him a Manager of the Season award in 2010.

Goal takes a look at how much Redknapp is worth, what he earned on I'm a Celebrity... and more.

What is Harry Redknapp's net worth?

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Redknapp's net worth stands at $18 million (£14m).

That wealth has been accumulated over the course of a lengthy career in football, both as a player and a manager, not to mention his punditry work.

It is also aided by a successful property business and the ability to yield lucrative appearance fees on reality TV shows.

What does Harry Redknapp earn?

Redknapp will have earned plenty of money during his career as a footballer and later as a football manager, but he is not currently employed in that realm.

His last job as a manager came to a conclusion in September 2017 when he parted ways with .

Redknapp said that he wasn't interested in money when he took the Birmingham job initially, stating that the challenge was what attracted him. He signed a one-year contract and it was reported that he would receive a bonus payment of £250,000 ($320,000) if he managed to keep the team in the Championship, but he was relieved of his position before he could achieve that aim.

Reports suggested that Redknapp earned around £500,000 ($640,000) for his appearance as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity..., a fee which would mean he was one of the highest paid participants in the show's history.

As well as his work as a footballer and football manager, Redknapp has also worked as a pundit, appearing on Sky Sports and BT Sport. He recently appeared on the Rothco produced reality series 'The Toughest' in which he pit his wits against Gianluca Vialli as a fish-out-of-water managing a Gaelic football team.

Redknapp has also released an autobiography, called Always Managing (2013), and has a podcast called 'Harry's Game'.

His television appearances are not restricted to the world of football either - he appeared in a series of commercials for Nintendo Wii along with his family.

Harry Redknapp's wife, children & family

Redknapp is married to Sandra and together they have two sons: Jamie, who is a former footballer-turned-pundit, and Mark.

Jamie made his breakthrough as a professional footballer under the guidance of his father at Bournemouth before signing for in 1991.

A midfielder, he spent 12 seasons at Anfield before moving on to Tottenham and concluded his career at Southampton.

Jamie also represented on 17 occasions, scoring his only goal in a game against in 1999.

Harry Redknapp is also the uncle of former and England midfielder Frank Lampard.

What businesses does Harry Redknapp have?

Like many people in the football industry, Redknapp has delved into the property market and he is a director of Pierfront Developments.

The business came in for criticism in 2017, with the Guardian reporting that plans to demolish a hotel and build luxury apartments was not well received.

How many social media followers does Harry Redknapp have?

It should be no surprise to learn that Redknapp is active on social media and has a presence on both Twitter and Facebook.

However, his Twitter profile is much more active and, at the time of writing, he boasts more than 360,000 followers on the platform.

Redknapp's official Facebook page, which has approximately 25,000 likes, appears to be dormant, with the last posts dating back to 2016.

What charity work does Harry Redknapp do?

Redknapp has given a lot of his time to charities, with a seeming focus on cancer research and support groups.

He and his wife Sandra have been fundraising presidents of the charity Leukemia Busters since 2004 and he has also worked with Children with Cancer UK.

Redknapp has also taken part in UNICEF events, managing teams for charity football matches.