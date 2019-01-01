What is Brendan Rodgers' net worth and how much does the Leicester manager earn?

Having nearly led Liverpool to a first Premier League title back in 2013-14, Rodgers has now been placed at the helm of Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers replaced Frenchman Claude Puel at in February 2019, and had already boasted a substantial managerial CV since before putting pen to paper at the King Power Stadium at 46 years of age.

The Northern Irishman got his managerial career to a start as a youth coach before taking on roles at , Reading and . He will, however, be most known for launching an unprecedented bid for the title as manager in 2013-14, before ultimately losing out to .

He took on the reigns at following his dismissal from the Anfield club, winning back-to-back Scottish Premierships, Scottish Cups and the Scottish League Cup.

Having now returned to the Premier League, however, he now faces fresh challenges as Foxes manager.

But how much is the current Leicester City boss worth? Goal takes a look.

What is Brendan Rodgers' net worth?

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Rodgers has an estimated net worth of roughly $16 million (£13m).

How much does Brendan Rodgers currently earn?

Rodgers is estimated to have doubled his Celtic salary when signing his three-year deal at the King Power Stadium, along with the potential to treble his pay should certain targets be met.

He earned $57,000 (£45,000) a week at Celtic according to the Daily Record, making him the highest-earning manager in Scottish football history, amounting to $2.94m (£2.3m) a year. It would see him earning $114,000 (£90,000) a week at Leicester if his salary was doubled, or $5.87m (£4.6m) a year.

The Foxes shelled out a £9m compensation fee to raid Celtic for Rodgers' appointment and backroom team,

What charity work does Brendan Rodgers do?

In June 2011, Rodgers took part in a team representing the Football League to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Marie Curie Cancer Care, in honour of his mother who passed away in 2010, as well as his father who died of cancer in 2011.

Rodgers joined pundit Chris Kamara on the climb – known as Team Kammy – and donned their then-club colours to bring The Football League to Africa's highest peak.

Rodgers, then manager of Swansea, initially had a target of £2,000 raised from the climb, but that figure had grown to £12,000.

"This has been one of the most stressed physical and mental experiences of my entire life," said Rodgers.

"But it has been a wonderful team effort to get to the summit.

"Ninety per cent of the group reached the summit, an amazing achievement when you consider that only 45% of people who attempt it actually do it.

"I'm overwhelmed that I've done the double this season and this is dedicated to my mum, dad and all my family, friends and Swans fans that have supported me."

Article continues below

In 2015, Rodgers joined Team Hospice as Ambassador for Hospice, which offers specialist respite, symptom management and end of life care to babies, children and adults within the region.

At the Rodgers' request in 2017, Celtic made a donation to Northern Ireland Hospice following the publication of his memoir, titled Brendan Rodgers: The Road to Paradise.

Additionally, further donation is made by the club to the charity for every copy of the book sold.