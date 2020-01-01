What is Bet Regret and how you can avoid it

BeGambleAware is a charity that aims to keep people safe from gambling harms by offering tools and tips to help recognise the risks associated with it

Betting on football is a popular pastime for many, however it can all too easily lead to betting impulsively, leaving people with a feeling of Bet Regret.

Bet Regret refers to the sinking feeling that punters get as soon as they place an impulsive bet - but this can be avoided by tapping out of the betting app to pause and think.

Bet Regret might be felt after betting when you’re drunk, bored, chasing your losses, or simply betting late at night.

By tapping out of the app before placing a bet, you can pause and consider your choice, and avoid Bet Regret.

How can UK football fans avoid Bet Regret?

Instead of placing a bet because you are bored, chasing your losses or you’ve had one drink too many, Tap Out of the app for a moment and consider whether this is one that will cause regret as soon as you hit ‘place bet’.

Tapping out of the app and taking a breath is a great way to clear your head and avoid Bet Regret.

The Bet Regret campaign is here to make sports bettors aware of the risks of impulsive betting. It aims to help to prevent gambling disorder, and stop betting from becoming a problem.

When the Tap Out technique was tested with sports bettors, it proved to be really effective. Bettors who used it said: "Sometimes you put the app off, go and do something else, and you actually forget to put the bet on!"

By making Tap Out a habit prior to placing a bet, bettors can give themselves the chance to consider if the bet is really worth it or if they would kick themselves the moment they place it.

As well as information on Bet Regret and how to avoid it, BeGambleAware provides a host of other tips and tools on their website. For further information, as well as access to support and advice, visit BeGambleAware.org.