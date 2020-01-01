'What comes next is in the stars' - Flick relaxed over Bayern Munich future amid Guardiola comparisons

The former Germany assistant is keen to distance himself from reports claiming he is frustrated at the club's failure to offer him a long-term deal

head coach Hansi Flick is staying relaxed despite the uncertainty surrounding his future and wants to establish his own "philosophy" after his playing style was compared to that of Pep Guardiola.

Flick took over from Niko Kovac in November after the Croatian was dismissed, and following an initial interim spell in charge, he was appointed head coach until the end of the season.

Bayern were fourth in the when Kovac was sacked but have since risen to the summit, winning 13 of 16 matches in all competitions following the 5-1 thrashing at that cost Flick's predecessor his job.

But recent reports have claimed Flick is frustrated by Bayern's unwillingness to appoint him on a long-term basis before the end of the season, while other stories suggest he is attracting interest from rival clubs.

Publicly, however, Flick insists he is at ease with his situation and not thinking about the future.

"I live in the present. I just enjoy it," Flick told reporters on Thursday.

"We try to do a good job. What comes next is in the stars. Bayern have a bit of peace and quiet, thinking about what they want to do in the future.

"I concentrate on the here and now. If they are convinced, they will make a decision. If they then want another coach, the world will not end for me either.

"I've never talked about that before. Bayern Munich are my employers. Everything else just distracts."

Flick's rise to the top job at Bayern has facilitated an improvement not only in results but also the perception of their brand of football.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said after Sunday's 4-1 win at Cologne that their first-half performance resembled the Bayern of former coach Guardiola, a three-time Bundesliga champion.

Yet while Flick sees the boss as an inspiration, he wants to craft his own ideology.

"Guardiola is the best coach, for me," Flick added. "I was able to get to know him during my time at the DFB [German Football Association].

"The way in which he plays is an inspiration for many, also for me. But everyone has to have their own philosophy. In this respect, it's not derogatory [against Guardiola]."

Bayern are next in action on Friday when they host basement side Paderborn.