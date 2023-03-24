What is Christian Pulisic’s best position? Chelsea & USMNT star reveals favourite role

Christian Pulisic continues to present quite the selection poser at Chelsea, but the American forward has sought to explain what his best position is.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old has endured another testing campaign on form and fitness fronts in 2022-23, with spells on the sidelines – be those enforced or otherwise – leading to serious questions being asked of his long-term future at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic remains fully committed to the Blues cause, and will always be a talismanic presence for his country, with the USMNT star eager to point out how his domestic and international bosses can bring the best out of him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pulisic told reporters when asked about his favourite role: “I think it's a tough one for me. I think I've demonstrated qualities in a few different attacking positions. I feel like my best position on the field is something like being in behind a striker, potentially off of the left side, and having a bit of freedom to manoeuvre, understanding where I need to be to create and helping my team score goals. I definitely feel stronger when I can come in inside onto my right foot – and dribbling or running in behind is another strength of mine. So that area behind the striker, potentially from the left side is my best position.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That is the role that Chelsea and the United States tend to use Pulisic in, with there plenty for him to offer from the left flank, but keeping him on the field has proved tricky at times. The highly-rated playmaker admits as much, saying of his fitness issues: “I think some of my best moments have been just after coming back from a long-term injury. You know there will always be the people that say, 'he's injured all the time' but in the last year or so I've been extremely healthy. I haven't just had these little injuries here and there where I've been out for a week, or this and that. I've been unfortunate to have a couple of serious injuries and it's, unfortunately, part of the sport, but I'm doing everything I can to avoid injury and be available as much as I can.”

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic is preparing to captain the USMNT again in their CONCACAF Nations League fixtures with Grenada and El Salvador, while a return to Premier League action will be made when Chelsea play host to Aston Villa on April 1.