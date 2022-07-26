What will Christian Eriksen's Man Utd squad number be?

The Danish playmaker has linked up with the Red Devils as a free agent and will be hoping to figure prominently in Erik ten Hag’s plans

Christian Eriksen is a Manchester United player, having linked up with the Red Devils on July 15, and will be eager to make an immediate impression at Old Trafford. After many years of being linked with the Premier League giants, the Denmark international is finally on their books as a free agent after spending the second half of last season at Brentford.

He returned to competitive action with the Bees after recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered at Euro 2020, with his exploits in west London convincing United to make a move.

At 30 years of age, and with useful experience of life in England under his belt from spells at Tottenham and Brentford, Eriksen is expected to star for Erik Ten Hag’s new-look side, but what number will he have on his back? GOAL takes a look…

What shirt number will Christian Eriksen wear at Man Utd?

The Denmark international is an archetypal No.10, with his creative qualities allowing him to slip seamlessly into that role.

United already have somebody filling that spot, though, in the form of Marcus Rashford, so an alternative jersey will need to be taken on.

The Red Devils are yet to reveal where Eriksen will slot into Ten Hag’s squad, with his integration into new surroundings having been delayed slightly by a pre-season tour of Asia and Australia.

United have now returned to Europe, ahead of friendly dates against Atletico Madrid in Oslo and Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford, meaning that Eriksen can start to see game time.

Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed a three-year deal with Manchester United 🗣 pic.twitter.com/qXvWdJQSTv — GOAL (@goal) July 4, 2022

What shirt numbers are available for Christian Eriksen at Man Utd?

A couple of the numbers that Eriksen has taken on at club level in the recent past are up for grabs in Manchester.

He was most recently No.21 at Brentford, with an opportunity presenting itself to continue that theme, while 24 – the spot he filled at Serie A giants Inter – is also available.

Looking further down the list at Old Trafford, and No.6 could be inherited from the departed Paul Pogba.

Numbers 13, 14, 15, and 18 are also available, as are 26 and 30, while Eriksen could potentially go even higher than that if he wants to really break from tradition.

Getty Images

What shirt numbers has Christian Eriksen worn before?

Team Shirt number Odense 10 Ajax 51 Ajax 8 Tottenham 23 Inter 24 Brentford 21

Eriksen started out at 10 for Odense and has tended to fill that jersey when turning out for his country.

He was, however, 51 when making a senior breakthrough at Ajax before becoming their established No.8 across four seasons.

The Dane favoured 23 at Tottenham – with that number taken by Luke Shaw at United – and has remained in the 20s during more recent times.