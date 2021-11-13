'He pays massive attention to the smallest details' - What Newcastle can expect from Eddie Howe

Newcastle United had grown stale under Steve Bruce and needed a fresh start. Eddie Howe was finally appointed on Monday, ending the month-long search for a manager who will be tasked with transforming the club’s fortunes.

Howe already has more than a decade of experience to call upon, after his playing career was cut short by injury. During that time, he took Bournemouth from the brink of extinction to a place in the Premier League. Their buccaneering style of play won plenty of admirers.

Now he needs to revive Newcastle, steering them to survival before building a side that can challenge for honours in the future.

The PIF-backed takeover has made the Magpies the richest club in the world, but huge investment creates equally high expectations. It’s a far cry from where he started out.

Josh McQuoid saw Howe take his first steps in management at a struggling Bournemouth. Howe took charge in December 2008, with the club facing financial catastrophe and mired in the League Two relegation zone following a 17-point deduction.

“He was a coach when I was coming through. I always looked up to him and respected him for what he’d done in his career. He used to work with young players quite a lot. You could see his passion for the game in those early stages and I enjoyed working with him,” McQuoid tells GOAL.

“Bournemouth was his hometown and he loved the club. It was a hard situation for him to go into, with the money struggles the club had at the time, but he grabbed that opportunity and showed everyone what a great coach he was.”

Howe had an instant impact. He kept the Cherries up with relative ease and then led them to automatic promotion in his first full season. Such a dramatic turnaround marked him out as a promising young manager.

“It was a massive achievement, especially with where we were and the hurdles he had to overcome. There are lots of things that come into it. His knowledge of the game – I know he was still learning but he seemed very accomplished early on – and the atmosphere he created between the players, wanting to work hard for him and each other,” says the attacker.

“From the start, you thought, ‘He’s going to go on and be a really good manager'. I don’t think then you could have said that he would take Bournemouth all that way, but he did an unbelievable job to do that. The fans will always appreciate him.”

McQuoid blossomed under Howe, becoming a mainstay and earning a move to the Championship with Millwall. On reflection, he feels that he probably left too soon, but they were reunited at Burnley and then Bournemouth as both returned to the club in 2012.

“Man-management was one of his strong points. You could just sense his passion for coaching and helping people improve, which draws you into wanting to work even harder to prove to him that you’re ready to play. He loves football and I think that definitely translates into his teams. He made sure it was a good environment for the players.”

All these years later, the former Northern Ireland international remains grateful for the influence Howe had on his development. “It’s all down to him to be honest. He gave me confidence and worked at my game with me. He helped me break through and have the career I have,” he says.

“Looking back at it now, I maybe took for granted how good he was. I think if you ask a lot of players, especially the Bournemouth ones that went to the Premier League with him, they would probably say they wouldn’t be there without him. He stepped people’s games up to the next level.”

Andrew Surman was team-mates with Howe during a loan spell at Dean Court as a teenager. In July 2013, he returned to Bournemouth as an established player with Premier League experience, instantly warming to the challenge.

“The club had just been promoted from League One. It was the first time in the Championship for a lot of the players and I don’t think anyone really knew what to expect, but it was a good bunch of lads. Everyone got on really well,” recalls the midfielder to GOAL.

“He was massive on team spirit – close bonds between the players and camaraderie. It was all about togetherness, the team and working hard for each other. He wanted us to stick together even when we were struggling.”

Bournemouth proved to be the division’s surprise package. After finishing 10th, Surman joined permanently and helped them clinch the title. They were a fearless and entertaining side, scoring a remarkable 98 goals.

“It was high energy, attacking, a high press. We got after every team and attacked constantly throughout the game, especially in wide areas, where we were strong. We had good partnerships all over the pitch,” explains Surman.

“Some of the teams in the Championship were a little bit more physical and route one, but the manager wanted to get the ball down and play. Obviously that brought success for us. It was incredible. Nobody thought we’d get promoted, let alone win the league.”

Arriving at the top level, Bournemouth were written off. Many believed that they didn’t have the quality needed to play such expansive football, but Howe was unwavering in his beliefs. He showed great faith in Surman and the rest.

“He stayed true to the players who got him there, which was important. We didn’t lose that bond we had as a team. We had a good core of players who had that work ethic, and it was an example to everyone who came in,” he says.

“We didn’t go away from our style of play either. We still played attacking football. I think that’s what brought us success when we got promoted. We weren’t used to just sitting back and soaking up pressure. We stuck to what we knew and tried to improve it. We didn’t try to change who we were.”

Bournemouth reaped the rewards of their brave approach. They were fun to watch and finished ninth in their second Premier League season, registering high-scoring wins over the likes of Liverpool and West Ham United. Howe was determined that they kept improving.

“He paid massive attention to the smallest details. He analysed everything – not just games, but individuals and their training. He’d expect the same from the players. He just created that culture where everyone wanted to be better. He wanted to get more out of himself and more out of the team.”

Commitment was everything and Howe had no room for passengers. “The bare minimum he expected from you was to work hard, run hard, close people down. He wanted high energy and everyone giving 100 percent. We couldn’t carry anyone. That was the culture we had the whole time I was there.”

On their day, Bournemouth were capable of beating anyone, but it didn’t come around often enough in his final year. Amid accusations of questionable recruitment and failing to address a leaky defence, Howe’s side were relegated, denting his reputation.

“I think we just lost our way a little bit,” admits Surman. “We had some bad injuries in important areas, and we just couldn’t quite get a settled team and get into a rhythm. When you’re not picking up results, confidence gets knocked. We just couldn’t buy a win. We still had decent players and a good manager, but it went slightly wrong.”

Article continues below

Despite that disappointment, Surman remains convinced of Howe’s qualities and expects to see him turn Newcastle around. The presence of familiar faces in Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie and Ryan Fraser will surely help as he looks to lift them out of the bottom three.

“It’s going to be a different sort of challenge. There’ll be high expectation levels, but I’ve got no doubt that he’ll be a success there. I’m sure the first priority is to stay in the Premier League, then he’ll want to build and progress the team in his own way,” he says.

“You’ll get honesty and integrity. When you go into a different club, you might have to set up slightly differently to suit the players that you’ve got. But, if it’s anything like Bournemouth, it will be hard work, high intensity and good football.”