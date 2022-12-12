'We've got Real Madrid DNA!' - Modric praises Croatia's never-say-die attitude ahead of crunch World Cup semi-final meeting with Argentina

Luka Modric compared Croatia's never-give-up attitude to Real Madrid ahead of their crucial World Cup semi-final tie against Argentina.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 37-year-old midfielder lead his team to a second consecutive World Cup semi-final after Croatia got the better of pre-tournament favourites Brazil in penalties. He is also excited to face former club rival Lionel Messi and is prepared to go past the semi-final hurdle once more.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to El Chiringuito, Modric said: "You could say we have the same DNA as Real Madrid because we always keep going until the end, and never give up."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On facing Messi and Co, the Croatian skipper told Television Espanola, "I want to play another semifinal against a big team, that's what I want, not just against a player. Of course, Leo is very big, he's their best player, and we're going to have a lot of difficulties to stop him, but we are prepared and we are going to give it our all. I hope it will be enough to be in the final."

WHAT NEXT FOR CROATIA? Zlatko Dalic's side will appear in the World Cup semi-final for the third time in their history against La Albiceleste on Tuesday.