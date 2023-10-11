'Hopefully, we'll see it more!' - USMNT star Weston McKennie aiming for more minutes alongside Tim Weah at Juventus after competing against one another to start the season

Weston McKennie has enjoyed his competition with Tim Weah at Juventus, but the midfielder hopes the two can play alongside one another going forward.

McKennie discusses competition with Weah

USMNT stars have battled for wingback spot

U.S. to face Germany and Ghana in friendlies

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie joked during the last U.S. men's national team camp that his role at Juventus was to be Weah's backup, having began the season coming off the bench to replace his teammate at right wingback. In the weeks after, though, it was McKennie, not Weah, that started in that spot.

In the weekend's win over Torino, though, McKennie reclaimed a more familiar spot in midfield as Weah returned to the starting XI, and McKennie says he hopes that's the start of something after spending the beginning of the season fighting with his close friend for one starting spot.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Soccer is a funny, funny sport," McKennie said. "It's one of the things where, with Tim, we have a great bond together. On and off the field, we understand each other and whether one is starting or one's not, we continuously still push each other and are happy for for each other as well. It's definitely good. In the last game, we were able to be on the field at the same time and we were able to showcase the connection that we have, like we did in preseason as well. Hopefully, we'll see more of that in the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie entered the season with an uncertain future at Juventus, having been linked with moves all over Europe following his loan spell at Leeds. He ultimately decided to remain at Juve, and that decision has paid off so far as he's been a key part of Massimiliano Allegri's plans at the club to start the Serie A season.

"I just really wanted to come come back into Juventus and wanted to come back and prove that I can hang at this level, that I can show myself and that I still deserve to play at a level like that," McKennie said. "Obviously, I'm not a player that shies away from people doubting me or shies away from challenges, so it was good to be able to come back and kind of prove that I still belong, that I can still play at that level."

WHAT NEXT FOR MCKENNIE AND WEAH? The two are in USMNT camp for upcoming friendlies against Germany and Ghana, two massive tests for the USMNT as they continue to prepare for next summer's Copa America.

On the club level, McKennie, Weah and Juventus will be looking ahead to a clash with Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and AC Milan after the international break.