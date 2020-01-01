West Ham's Benrahma closer to match fitness after Premier League debut vs Liverpool – Moyes

The Algerian star came off the bench to make his Premier League debut in the Hammers' defeat at Anfield

manager David Moyes confirmed Said Benrahma could be included in their matchday squad for Saturday’s Premier League fixture against .

The 25-year-old, who joined the Hammers on a season-long loan from last month, made his debut in the English top-flight against last Saturday as an 89th-minute substitute in their 2-1 loss.

A fortnight ago, Moyes revealed he is not in a haste to use the Algeria international as he continues to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Before West Ham welcome Fulham to London Stadium, the Scotsman said Benrahma is nearing full match fitness and he admitted the competition for places in the team is fierce.

"We've got a squad of players with good competition, which we're really happy with," Moyes told the club website.

"Said is part of that. He got an introduction the other day and we think he's getting closer to match fitness.

"He's beginning to integrate well and we're beginning to see exactly what he's capable of. He'll be in and around the squad again tomorrow."

Last season, Benrahma was one of the outstanding players in the Championship as he contributed 17 goals and nine assists in 46 appearances for Brentford.

West Ham head into Saturday's match against the Cottagers with the aim of ending their three-game winless streak having settled for back-to-back draws against Hotspur and before losing to Liverpool.

They are 14th on the Premier League table with eight points after seven matches.

At the end of the season, West Ham have the option to sign Benrahma on a permanent deal for a reported £25 million fee.