West Ham vs TSC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between West Ham and TSC, as well as kick-off time and team news

West Ham will host TSC in their Europa League group stage opener at the London Stadium on Thursday.

The Premier League side from London had put together a run of three wins in a row before losing to Manchester City in their most recent outing. However, they will be confident of starting their European campaign with a win in front of their home crowd.

TSC lost to Sporting Braga in the third qualifying round and lost the chance to progress into the Champions League. They are unbeaten in their last seven league matches which should give them plenty of confidence for the trip to London

West Ham vs TSC kick-off time

Date: September 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: London Stadium

How to watch West Ham vs TSC online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

West Ham will have to make do without their new signing Edson Alvarez for tonight's Europa League opener at home against TSC.

The Mexican midfielder is serving a suspension after being sent off for Ajax in last season's competition.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is likely to get the nod in goal, and Konstantinos Mavropanos and Kudus could make their first starts for the club.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell; Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Kudus, Benrahma; Ings

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmeiri, Jonson, Coufal, Cresswell Midfielders: Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Fornals Forwards: Benrahma, Cornet, Ings, Bowen, Antonio, Mubama

TSC team news

The TSC starting lineup is expected to mirror the one that started the 6-3 victory over Zeleznicar on Saturday, with the team scoring two of those goals after substitutions were made.

It was Milos Vulic and Milos Pantovic who came off the bench to score in the second half and it will be interesting to see if they make the final cut.

TSC predicted XI: Ilic; Antonic, Cvetinovic, Stojic; Vlalukin, Radin, Djakovic, Petrovic; Stanic; Jovanovic, Rakonjac

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simic, Ilic, Jorgic Defenders: Calusic, Antonic, Stojic, Djordjevic, Cvetkovic, Petrovic, Cvetinovic, Krstic Midfielders: Radin, Milosavljevic, Kuveljic, Djakovac, Vulic Forwards: Jovanovic, Milovanovic, Mirčevski, Preradov, Pantovic, Ciric, Sos, Rakonjac, Teofilovic, Svilar, Stanic, Vlalukin

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever fixture between West Ham and TSC.

