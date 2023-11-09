This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

West Ham vs Olympiakos: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa League game today

UEFA Europa League
London Stadium
How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between West Ham and Olympiakos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham will take on Olympiakos in the Europa League group stage at the London Stadium on Thursday.

The Premier League side from London are top of the group. They began their campaign with two wins from their first two matches but then suffered a loss against Olympiakos away from home. They will be looking to get back at them, this time in front of their home crowd.

The win over West Ham was Olympiakos' first in the group. They are currently third in the standings and will be desperate for a win. They are heading into the fixture on the back of a 2-4 loss at the hands of PAOK.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham vs Olympiakos kick-off time

Date:November 9, 2023
Kick-off time:8pm GMT
Venue:London Stadium

The game between West Ham and Olympiakos will be played at the London Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch West Ham vs Olympiakos online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Both Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez will be back in action after serving suspensions over the weekend due to accumulating five domestic bookings.

Kurt Zouma didn't pass a late fitness test for West Ham's match against Brentford over the weekend, but there's a possibility of his return to the squad for this game.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Cresswell; Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Lucas Paqueta; Kudus, Bowen, Benrahma

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Areola, Fabianski, Anang
Defenders:Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal
Midfielders:Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Downes, Kudus
Forwards:Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Olympiakos team news

Olympiacos will have Andreas Ntoi available for continental action after he missed the previous match due to a red card against TSC.

Olympiacos have several players sidelined with injuries, including Athanasios Androutsos and UNAM-loanee Nicolas Freire.

Olympiakos predicted XI: Paschalakis; Rodinei, Porozo, Retsos, Ortega; Alexandropoulos, Camara, Hezze; Podence, Jovetic, Fortounis

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Paschalakis, Tzolakis
Defenders:Ortega, Quini, Porozo,, Biancone, Retsos
Midfielders:Camara, Fortounis, Iborra, Alexandropoulos, Vrousai, Masouras, Carvalho, Biel, Hezze, Brnić, Solbakken
Forwards:El Kaabi, Scarpa, El-Arabi, Jovetić, Podence

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
October 2023Olympiakos 2-1 West HamEuropa League

