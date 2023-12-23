West Ham vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will be looking to build on a resilient performance last weekend when they make the trip to London Stadium to face West Ham in a Saturday lunchtime Premier League fixture.

The Hammers come into this clash on the back of a 5-1 disappointment against Liverpool in their midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final fixture, but they were brilliant on the counter as they beat Wolves 3-0 at home last weekend, with Brazilian playmaker Lucas Paqueta notching a hat trick of assists for an in-form attacking duo Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

The result moved the Hammers to within one point of Manchester United in the Premier League table, meaning a victory on Saturday would see the hosts jump over United in the standings.

As for Erik Ten Hag's injury-hit Red Devils, they will look to keep the positive momentum going following a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Liverpool in what was a rare resolute defensive display from the visitors' in this underwhelming campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham vs Man Utd kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30pm GMT Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United will welcome Manchester United to the London Stadium, with kick-off scheduled at 12:30pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch West Ham vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The intriguing Premier League fixture will be available to stream on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. Fans can also follow live update on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

The Hammers don't have any fresh injury concerns following their 5-1 drubbing to Liverpool in the EFL Cup quarter-final on Wednesday. However, they will be without the services of their starting striker Michail Antonio, who is still sidelined with a knee injury. Talismanic winger Jarrod Bowen has been doing a fine job slotting in, and is in a red-hot goal-scoring form up top.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Paqueta; Bowen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Downes, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Man Utd team news

Manchester United are still dealing with an extensive injury list ahead of their trip to West Ham this weekend.

The likes of Mason Mount (calf), Christian Eriksen (knee), Amad Diallo (knee), Harry Maguire (groin), Anthony Martial (illness), Victor Lindelof (unknown), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Casemiro (hamstring), and Tyrell Malacia (knee) are all expected to miss this game, while Jadon Sancho is banished from training due to discipline issues.

Diogo Dalot will miss out against West Ham after picking up a controversial late red card on Merseyside. Head coach Erik ten Hag will have his skipper Bruno Fernandes back from suspension, though.

Man United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay; Fernandes, Rashford, Antony; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton

Defenders: Varane, Evans, Shaw, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7/5/23 West Ham 1-0 Man United Premier League 2/3/23 Man United 3-1 West Ham FA Cup 30/10/22 Man United 1-0 West Ham Premier League 22/1/22 Man United 1-0 West Ham Premier League 23/9/21 Man United 0-1 West Ham EFL Cup

