West Ham vs AZ: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between West Ham and AZ Alkmaar, as well as kick-off time and team news

West Ham will host AZ in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final at the London Stadium on Thursday. The Premier League club ended a run of three defeats with an impressive 1-0 result over Manchester United in their previous outing. David Moyes' team will hope to take confidence from their last outing and gain a first-leg advantage.

The visitors are fourth in their league and are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions. They held Ajax in their last game but will hope to deliver a better performance in the big mid-week clash against West Ham.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham vs AZ kick-off time

Date: May 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: London Stadium

The Europa Conference League semi-final between West Ham and AZ is scheduled to be played on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the London Stadium. The game will kick off at 8pm BST.

How to watch West Ham vs AZ online - TV channels & live streams

BT Sport 1 Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport and can be streamed live online through the BT app and website.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

West Ham could be without defender Kurt Zouma for their big semi-final against AZ on Thursday. The centre-back is making progress with his recovery but the Europa Conference League fixture could come too soon for his return.

While Zouma's availability remains in doubt, Moyes will definitely be without Gianluca Scamacca and Vladimír Coufal who are both sidelined through injury.

"I don’t think there are any new knocks," the West Ham manager said in the pre-match briefing. "I think there is a lot of tiredness and a lot of fatigue around every camp at the moment from the Premier League. But I think we are all okay."

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Kehrer, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski Defenders: Aguerd, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Johnson Midfielders: Rice, Soucek, Downes, Paqueta, Fornals, Lanzini Forwards: Benrahma, Cornet, Bowen, Ings, Antonio

AZ team news

AZ Alkmaar will be missing several key players for their upcoming match. Milos Kerkez, the Hungarian left-back, is suspended and will not be available for selection.

In addition to Kerkez, the team will also be without their captain and former Stoke City centre-back Bruno Martins Indi, who is recovering from a thigh issue. Goalkeeper Sem Westerveld is also out of contention due to a knee problem. Jesper Karlsson and Dani de Wit have also not made the trip to London due to injuries.

Without these players, AZ Alkmaar will need to rely on their remaining squad members to step up and perform to the best of their abilities away from home in the first leg of the semi-final.

AZ predicted XI: Ryan; Sugawara, Beukema, Hatzidiakos, M. de Wit; Clasie, Reijnders; D. de Wit, Mijnans, Brederode; Pavlidis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ryan, Verhulst Defenders: Hatzidiakos, Sugawara, Dekker, Vanheusden, de Wit, Beukema Midfielders: Reijnders, Clasie, Mihailovic, Mijnans, Bazoer, Buurmeester Forwards: Odgaard, Pavlidis, Barasi, Brederode, Poku, Lahdo

Head-to-Head Record

West Ham and AZ are set to face each other for the first time in European competitions. The winner of the fixture will take the advantage to the second leg and will have a better chance of progressing into the final of the Europa Conference League, where they will face Juventus or Sevilla.

Useful links