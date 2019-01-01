West Brom’s Hegazi falters but Abraham sends Aston Villa to Championship playoff final

The Egypt international failed to convert his effort from the spot while the Anglo-Nigerian scored the winning penalty for his team at the Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion defender Ahmed Hegazi missed his penalty while Tammy Abraham found the back of the net to give a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win in the return leg of their playoff semi-final encounter.

The triumph secured passage for Dean Smith’s men into the Championship playoff final as they await the winner between Wednesday’s clash between and .

Aston Villa came into Tuesday’s clash at the Hawthorns with a 2-1 lead but Craig Dawson's header in the 29th minute drew both teams level with a 2-2 aggregate score.

During the penalty shoot-out, goalkeeper Jed Steer produced some heroic saves by stopping 's first strike from Mason Holgate and Ahmed Hegazi's right-footed effort.

With the score at 3-2, 's Albert Adomah misplaced his effort over the crossbar but loanee Abraham stepped up to save the day for the Villa Park outfit with the match-winning spot kick.

On May 27, Aston Villa will hope to bounce back from last year's final defeat to and secure the final promotion ticket to the Premier League, after and qualified automatically.

Next month, Hegazi is expected to play a defensive role for when they host the continent for the 2019 .

The Pharaohs are up against , DR Congo and Zimbabwe in Group A.