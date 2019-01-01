Live Scores
African All Stars

West Brom’s Hegazi falters but Abraham sends Aston Villa to Championship playoff final

Comments()
Alex Livesey
The Egypt international failed to convert his effort from the spot while the Anglo-Nigerian scored the winning penalty for his team at the Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion defender Ahmed Hegazi missed his penalty while Tammy Abraham found the back of the net to give Aston Villa a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win in the return leg of their playoff semi-final encounter.

The triumph secured passage for Dean Smith’s men into the Championship playoff final as they await the winner between Wednesday’s clash between Leeds United and Derby County.

Aston Villa came into Tuesday’s clash at the Hawthorns with a 2-1 lead but Craig Dawson's header in the 29th minute drew both teams level with a 2-2 aggregate score.

Editors' Picks

During the penalty shoot-out, goalkeeper Jed Steer produced some heroic saves by stopping West Brom's first strike from Mason Holgate and Ahmed Hegazi's right-footed effort.

Article continues below

With the score at 3-2, Ghana's Albert Adomah misplaced his effort over the crossbar but Chelsea loanee Abraham stepped up to save the day for the Villa Park outfit with the match-winning spot kick.

On May 27, Aston Villa will hope to bounce back from last year's final defeat to Fulham and secure the final promotion ticket to the Premier League, after Norwich City and Sheffield United qualified automatically.

Next month, Hegazi is expected to play a defensive role for Egypt when they host the continent for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs are up against Uganda, DR Congo and Zimbabwe in Group A.

Close