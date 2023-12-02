West Brom vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between West Brom and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Brom will take on leaders Leicester City in the Championship at The Hawthorns on Saturday. Leicester are at the top of the table with 43 points from 18 games, whereas West Brom are vying for a spot in playoffs - they are currently fifth and 11 points behind the leaders.

West Brom have the better form to boast about as they head into the fixture. Saturday's hosts have won five out of their last six league matches. On the other hand, Leicester have only managed to win three during the same period.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Brom vs Leicester kick-off time

Date: December 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT Venue: The Hawthorns

The game between West Brom and Leicester will be played at The Hawthorns on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch West Brom vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Brom team news

West Brom are anxiously awaiting news on the severity of Jed Wallace's shoulder injury. He had to leave the field in the first half during the match at Cardiff.

Brandon Thomas-Asante, who had initially been rested, was brought on after 21 minutes in Wales. This might also open the door for striker Josh Maja to earn his first Championship start of the season.

West Brom predicted XI: Palmer; Kipre, Bartley, Townsend; Furlong, Yokuslu, Mowatt, Phillips; Sarmiento, Diangana, Thomas-Asante

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Taylor, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Diangana, Phillips Forwards: Maja, Thomas-Asante, Fellows, Sarmiento

Leicester team news

Leicester are facing uncertainty regarding the fitness of defender Wout Faes. The Belgian international was substituted with a dead leg at half-time during the match at Hillsborough.

Following a subpar performance against Sheffield Wednesday, several key players are expected to return to Leicester's midfield, including Wilfred Ndidi and Dewsbury Hall.

Leicester predicted XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin; Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Winks; Fatawu, Mavididi, Vardy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Stolarczyk Defenders: Justin, Vestergaard, Pereira, Coady, Souttar Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, McAteer, Casadei, Choudhury, Praet Forwards: Vardy, Mavididi, Daka, Akgun, Issahaku, Akgun, Cannon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2021 Leicester City 3 - 0 West Brom Premier League September 2020 West Brom 0 - 3 Leicester City Premier League March 2018 West Brom 1 - 4 Leicester City Premier League October 2017 Leicester City 1 - 1 West Brom Premier League July 2017 Leicester City P 1 - 1 West Brom Friendly

