West Brom sack Bilic just a day after impressive draw against Man City at Etihad Stadium

The Croatian manager has been relieved of his managerial duties at the Hawthorns with the Baggies languishing in the relegation zone

have sacked head coach Slaven Bilic just one day after their impressive draw against at Etihad Stadium.

The Baggies pulled off one of the surprise results of the season by earning a 1-1 draw away at City on Tuesday night, with a Ruben Dias own goal cancelling out Ilkay Gundogan's opener in the first half.

Despite seeing his side pick up a credible point in Manchester, Bilic has now been relieved of his managerial duties, with West Brom confirming his departure via their website.

More teams

"West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Head Coach Slaven Bilic" an official statement released by the club on Wednesday reads.

"Assistant Coaches, Dean Računica and Danilo Butorović, and First Team Coach Julian Dicks have also left the club with immediate effect.

Article continues below

"Albion would like to thank Slaven and his coaching staff for their efforts in achieving promotion last season and wishes them all well in the future.

"The club will make no further comment at this time."

More to follow.