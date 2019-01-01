'Were you in the locker room?' - PSG hit back at 'strange' reports of Neymar & Draxler bust-up

The Parisians have endured a miserable run of form of late and claims of a rift in the dressing room have emerged

have lashed out at reports of a fight between Neymar and Julian Draxler.

Thomas Tuchel's team have endured a poor run of form lately, finishing runners-up in the Coupe de after being defeated in the final on penalties by on April 27.

French newspaper Le Parisien then reported that Neymar and Draxler came to blows when the German accused his team-mate of being selfish on the pitch after the following 3-2 loss to .

The Brazilian star reportedly said: "Who are you to talk to me like that? The only thing you know how to do is pass the back ball back."

It is claimed Tuchel and PSG sporting director Antero Henrique then had to separate the pair, and that Neymar had previously accused the club's younger players of ignoring the more experienced squad members.

But the club has refuted the accusations of a rift involving Neymar.

PSG tweeted on Wednesday: "Strange game from Le Parisien: presenting Neymar, a phenomenon of world football, as a player who fights with his teammates in the locker room. How can you invent such things? Were you in the locker room?"

Paris have now won just one of their last seven games in a significant slump at the end of the season.

They have already been crowned Ligue 1 champions and hold a 16-point lead over second-place , but look set to end the campaign on a sour note unless they can turn things round in their three remaining games.

Tuchel's side travel to and host before their final game of the season against Stade on May 25.

Despite winning every domestic trophy on offer in 2017-18, PSG have failed to win a cup competition this term.

And their campaign ended with a shock defeat to as they lost the second leg 3-1 at Parc des Princes, despite holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg.

With Adrien Rabiot looking likely to depart to on a free transfer this summer, the Parisians could look to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window.