'We're seen as second-class citizens' - Samuel Eto'o reveals plight of African coaches beyond borders

The four-time African Player of the Year highlighted a factor that has made chances of African coaches limited in Europe

African legend Samuel Eto'o believes coaches from the continent face discrimination when undergoing training and in their hunt for jobs abroad.

While many former European stars like Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, John Terry have started their coaching career, ex-African stars have struggled to kick off theirs due to varying reasons, notably their inability to secure coaching licenses.

Following an illustrious career that has spanned over two decades, the former Cameroon international is hoping to become a coach when he hangs his boots.

However, the ex-Barcelona and Inter Milan talisman is concerned about the perceived bias regarding Africans.

"Many black former players don't get the coaching license, but there are also many who do have this," Eto'o told Canal+.

"There is a lack of trust. That trust doesn't exist and we are seen as second-class citizens."

Meanwhile, Eto'o - currently on the books of Qatar SC in the Qatari Stars League - hopes to succeed on the sidelines as much as he has done on the field of play.

"Still, I won in Europe as a player so I have to win in Europe as a coach," he added.

Eto'o won three Uefa Champions League titles amongst other top domestic honours during his successful stint in Europe.