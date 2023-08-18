This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
Bundesliga
team-logo
wohninvest WESERSTADION
team-logo
Watch on
MP_Niclas Fuellkrug_Bremen vs Harry Kane_bayern(C)Getty Images
Bayern MünchenBundesligaWerder Bremen vs Bayern MünchenWerder Bremen

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bremen and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 2023-24 Bundesliga season kicks off on Friday with a clash between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich at the Weserstadion. Bayern are the defending champions and will be looking to start their title defence with a win, while Bremen are hoping to make a climb up the league table after their 13th-placed finish last season.

Bayern are the clear favorites for the game, but Bremen will be buoyed by their home support and will be looking to cause an upset. Bremen have not managed to register a victory over Bayern since 2006 so they will be hoping to break a 17-year-long run.

Bremen will be determined to make a statement with a win over a formidable Bayern side. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bremen vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date:August 18, 2023
Kick-off time:7.30 pm BST
Venue:Weserstadion

The game between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich will be played at the Weserstadion on Friday. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bremen vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports ActionWatch here

The Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bremen team news

Naby Keita, a recent acquisition from Liverpool by Werder Bremen, is sidelined with a groin injury that occurred in pre-season.

Even though Amos Pieper's suspension from last week's cup defeat doesn't carry into Friday's game, club captain Marco Friedl is expected to take his place in the hosts' defence.

Bremen predicted XI: Pavlenka; Veljkovic, Stark, Friedl; Weiser, Bittencourt, Stage, Jung; Kownacki, Ducksch; Fullkrug.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pavlenka, Zetterer, Dos Santos Haesler
Defenders:Augustinsson, Veljkovic, Agu, Moisander, Toprak, Gebre Selassie, Friedl
Midfielders:Mohwald, Rashica, Bittencourt, Schonfelder, Schmid, Mbom, Eggestein
Forwards:Osako, Fullkrug, Dinkci, Sargent, Woltemade

Bayern Munich team news

After scoring 213 goals in 320 Premier League games, Kane will now focus on scoring his first goal for Bayern. He will also be joined in the squad by fellow new arrivals Kim Min-jae and Guerreiro.

Guerreiro has a calf issue and with first-choice goalkeeper Neuer out, Ulreich is set to step in as goalie.

Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich; Pavard, Kim, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Laimer; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ulreich, Hulsmann
Defenders:Upamecano, Kim, De Ligt, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic
Midfielders:Kimmich, Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic
Forwards:Tel, Gnabry, Coman, Musiala, Kane

Head-to-Head Record

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

430218 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 171755Jude Bellingham
  • 45766Christopher Nkunku
  • 29902Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 29042Mason Mount
  • 20447Sandro Tonali
  • 54347Other
430218 Votes
DateMatchCompetition
May 2023Werder Bremen 1 - 2 Bayern MunichBundesliga
November 2022Bayern Munich 6 - 1 Werder BremenBundesliga
March 2021Werder Bremen 1 - 3 Bayern MunichBundesliga
November 2020Bayern Munich 1 - 1 Werder BremenBundesliga
June 2020Werder Bremen 0 - 1 Bayern MunichBundesliga

Useful links