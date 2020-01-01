Wenger: If Man City have broken the rules, they must be punished

The Premier League side were found to have breached Financial Fair Play rules and the former Arsenal boss says they deserve to be punished

Arsene Wenger backed the ban UEFA handed down to for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations but acknowledged some "evolution" is needed in the rules.

UEFA announced on Friday that City had been handed a two-season suspension from European competition and a €30 million (£25m/$33m) fine for breaching their FFP framework.

The club have since confirmed they will appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

More teams

Former boss Wenger is in favour of capping finances but believes further work is needed to ensure there can be no questioning the legality of certain actions.

However, he was in no doubt that clubs deemed to have contravened the regulations deserve punishment.

"I was always for control of the financial rules. Let the clubs work with the natural income they have," said Wenger, who now works for FIFA as its chief of global football development.

"The rules have been created. I am convinced that at the moment there is an evolution to be made in the way the rules are built up at the moment, but they are what they are and you have to respect them.

"People who don't respect them and are caught trying to get around the rules in more or less legal ways have to be punished. If it's proven that this has been done on purpose then this cannot go unpunished.

"Sport is about winning by respecting the rules. If there's no respect for the rules, it's not real sport, which is what I think is most important."

Wenger would not go so far as to say how severe such sanctions should be, however, adding: "I don't know the rule exactly well enough to see what kind of punishment has to be made when the rules are not respected.

Article continues below

"They have not created that. It must be in the rule book. Somebody has not said 'let's do that'. No, this is certainly the sanction that is planned if the clubs don't respect the rules."

The ban imposed by UEFA has led to speculation over the future of some of City's star players, as well as coach Pep Guardiola.

However, Guardiola has reportedly told the players he will remain at the club regardless of the outcome of the appeal to CAS.