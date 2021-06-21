Wehliye will 'lobby Gor Mahia, Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly to form African Super League'

The economist, a renowned K'Ogalo diehard, has expressed the desire to unseat Ambrose Rachier as the club's chair

Saudi Arabia Central Bank Consultant Mohamed Wehliye has claimed he would lobby the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side to help form the African Super League.

Wehliye, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to be K'Ogalo's chairman, said in a tweet aimed at Gor Mahia's rivals AFC Leopards that the local giants should be playing against Africa's premier teams, not Kenyan Premier League sides.

He noted he would support the formation of the Super League that will make Gor Mahia play bigger teams including Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs, Tout Puissant Mazembe, and Enyimba, among other clubs.

"When I become chairman of Gor Mahia In Sha Allah, I will lobby big clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs, Al Ahly, TP Mazembe, Zamalek, Esperance, Wydad Casablanca, Al Merikh, Enyimba etc to form Africa Super League. K'Ogalo do not deserve to play Efusi [AFC Leopards], Vihiga United, and Zoo FC every week!" the Kenyan economist stated.

Recently, Gor Mahia have shown why they won the last three league titles, and have risen from 16th place on the league log and are currently fourth, which means they have joined the tight race to secure the title.

The idea of the formation of the Super League has been mooted for a while and it gained credence when Simba SC's CEO, Barbara Gonzalez, revealed the idea was discussed on the sidelines of the Caf elections in Morocco a few months ago.Indeed, Caf president Patrice Motsepe reinforced the need for such a league in his recent statement.

"The executive committee may have to discuss and consider new Caf competitions which may generate additional funding or income for Caf, its member associations and bodies and also contribute to African football becoming globally competitive and self-sustaining," Caf's statement attributed to Motsepe read.

"In this regard, we are assessing and in preliminary discussions to start an inclusive and broadly supported and beneficial Caf African Super League. We have been following the attempts by some top European clubs to form a Euro Super League and will learn from their experience and pitfalls."

Twelve European football tigers had started the process of forming the Super League this year, but the idea was abandoned due to pressure from stakeholders, fans and even governments.