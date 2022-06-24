From summer essentials to unmissable collaborations, these are all the noteworthy products the GOAL team have their eye on this week

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Here at GOAL our team of writers, editors and creatives see a flurry of new product launches, re-releases and amazing items drop every week.

From unmissable collaborations to re-stocks of cult-favourites, we think these products are simply too good not to shout about. So, we're bringing you a weekly round-up of the very best new items we think you need in your life.

Our shopping expertise and knowledge of what our readers love, makes us the perfect source for everything you need on your radar. If you're looking for an insight into our shopping baskets and wishlists, you've got it.

This week we've got everything from summer heatwave essentials to an Aimé Leon Dore X New Balance collaboration...

Shop everything the GOAL team are loving this week here:

Aimé Leon Dore X New Balance 911 club tee

Aimé Leon Dore

Having recently opened a new store in London, Aimé Leon Dore are the brand of the moment, making their collaboration with New Balance a must-have.

Get it from Aimé Leon Dore for £95.00

adidas Adilette slides

adidas

A famed dupe for the Yeezy Slide, the adidas Adilette Slides are a re-release not to be missed this week. Selling out in a matter of days when they first dropped, you'll want to set your alarms to not miss out on this one.

Get them from adidas for £45.00

Nigel Cabourn X Umbro POH training top

Umbro

Umbro's classic over-head training top has been given a modern makeover through the Umbro X Nigel Cabourn collaboration. If you're a fan of retro-inspired training uniforms this collection is a must.

Get it from Umbro for £135.00

MUNDIAL issue 022

MUNDIAL

After a two year absence from print, MUNDIAL are back with another issue. Perfect for anyone who enjoys exploring the intersection between football and culture.

Get it from MUNDIAL for £7.00

Diadora Mi Basket Row Cut

Diadora

A new take on the classic Diadora MI Basket Trainer, this unisex raw-cut version comes in a multitude of summer-ready hues, perfect for everyday wear.

Get them from Diadora for £165.00

Nike Sportswear bucket hat

Nike

Coming in hot with a fresh colourway for the summer, the Nike Bucket Hat is a heatwave essential that's going straight in our basket.

Get it from Nike for £22.95

Nike England women's football jacket

Nike

Releasing just in time for the UEFA Women's Euros, Nike have treated us to a flurry of summer-ready prints and classic England designs to rep our team with pride.

Get it from Nike for £84.95

The Accidental Footballer by Pat Nevin

Amazon

Already a Sunday Times Bestseller, The Accidental Footballer has just been released in its paperback version this week - a great pick-up for work commutes and long-haul flights.

Get it from Amazon for £8.19

Puma X Frida Kahlo training shopper

Puma

New in at Puma, the Frida Kahlo collection highlights the brands love for artistic expression and makes for a selection of stunning floral clothing and accessories like this shopper.

Get it from Puma for £50.00

adidas Rich Mnisi Astir shoes

adidas

In collaboration with South African designer Rich Mnisi, this signature adidas silhouette has been given a bright colour transformation and dressed in floral details to make an easy to style and comfortable summer trainer. A great exclusive to adidas silhouette you can shop now.

Get them from adidas for £90.00

A Woman's Game: The Rise, Fall and Rise Again of Women's Football by Suzanne Wrack

Amazon

Highlighting the inspirational stories of women's football from around the world, this new release is an important must-read for any footie fans.

Get it from Amazon for £10.99

Champion x Percival collection

Percival

Having quickly sold out during its first release, the restock for the highly anticipated Champion X Percival collection has just gone live. Featuring everything from embroidered t-shirts to trackpants, items are already selling out so be quick.

Get it from Percival for £39.00+

KidSuper X Modelo jersey and shorts

KidSuper

A must-have for lovers of beer and football, popular Mexican beer brand, Modelo, has collaborated with New York streetwear brand KidSuper to create a jersey and shorts set that celebrates the joy and passion of football and art.

Get them from Football Boutique for $249.00

Apple Watch Nike Series 3

Nike

Now 39% off in the Nike end of season sale, the Apple Watch Nike Series 3 is a bargain you don't want to miss out on this week. Perfect for tracking workouts, listening to music, and staying connected on the go, an Apple Watch is a must for any fitness enthusiast.

Get it from Nike for £227.47, was £379.00

