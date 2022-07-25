From FIFA 23 to the latest launch of the adidas X Speedportal, these are all the products the GOAL team have their eye on this week

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Here at GOAL, our team of writers, editors and creatives see a flurry of new product launches, re-releases and amazing items drop weekly.

From unmissable collaborations to restocks of cult favourites, we think these products are simply too good not to shout about. So, we're bringing you a weekly round-up of the very best new items we think you need in your life.

Our shopping expertise and knowledge of what our readers love, make us the perfect source for everything you need on your radar. If you're looking for an insight into our shopping baskets and wishlists, you've got it.

This week we've got everything from the release of Venezia's new 2022-23 third kit to a Nike x Hello Kitty collaboration...

Shop everything the GOAL team are loving this week here:

New Balance Audazo v5+ Command IN

New Balance

A Microfibre mesh tongue, external toe bumper, breathable lining, and adjustable lace closure combine to make the Audazo V5+ Command an unbeatable futsal shoe. Let's not beat around the bush though - it's the striking neon colourway that really demands attention.

Get them from New Balance for £65.00

Venezia 2022-23 Third Shirt

Venezia FC

Is the Venezia home, away, and third kit the most beautiful trio of shirts released by a club in a single season? We certainly think so. Like the other releases, the third kit has been designed by iconic design studio Bureau Borsche. Regardless of which team you support, this kit is a must-have for any fashion-forward shirt collector.

Get it from Venezia FC for €110.00

FIFA 23 Sam Kerr Edition

Amazon

EA has released previews for FIFA 23, revealing Sam Kerr and Kylian Mbappé as the cover stars. This is the first time a woman has been featured on the global cover of the game. Although FIFA 23 doesn't have a release date yet, it's available to pre-order.

Pre-order it from Amazon for £69.99

Juventus 2022-23 Away Kit

adidas

Juventus has released their 2022-23 away kit, and it's an instant classic. The club has moved away from its classic striped pattern to a black colourway lit with a starry design representing night matches played at Allianz Stadium. It's a beautiful shirt at any time of the day.

Get it from adidas for £70.00

adidas X Speedportal

adidas

After months of watching players wearing the boots during Euro 2022 and pre-season training, we, the general public, can finally get out hands on the adidas GameData pack. The pack includes the long-awaited new Predator Edge and COPA Sense released in eye-catching vibrant colours. However, it's the Rick and Morty-inspired X Speedportal that really steals the show.

Get them from adidas for £75.00 - £230.00

You Can Do It by Marcus Rashford and Carl Anka

Amazon

From the bestselling authors of You Are a Champion, Marcus Rashford MBE and Carl Anka, comes the highly anticipated follow-up, You Can Do It: How to Find Your Voice and Make a Difference. Packed full of inspiring stories from Rashford's life, with advice and helpful tips from social justice educator Shannon Weber, this brand-new book shows you exactly how to use your voice for good.

Get it from Amazon for £4.99

Marseille x PUMA Africa 2022-2023 Collection

Marseille

The special 2022–2023 collection highlights the emotional and historical ties between Olympique de Marseille and Africa due to the former African players at the club alongside the shared culture that unites all people of Marseille. On a more superficial level, the collection is a thing of beauty. The items are only available via the OM webstore, so you may need to check a currency converter before purchasing.

Get it from the Marseille webstore for €20.00 - €65.00

BLCKSMTH x CALM 'Shine A Light' Jersey

BLCKSMTH

BLCKSMTH Apparel has joined forces with mental health charity CALM to create the 'Shine A Light' jersey, highlighting the idea that suicidal doesn't always look suicidal. BLCKSMTH Apparel will donate 80% of its profits to CALM. If you're struggling, you can talk to CALM at thecalmzone.net.

Get it from BLCKSMTH for £50.00

PUMA KING Porsche Turbo

PUMA

Following their partnership on the ULTRA 1.4 with Mercedes-AMG, PUMA has teamed with another motor company. This time, the focus is on speed and control with the PUMA KING Porsche Turbo. Get them while you can.

Get them from PUMA for £200.00

Converse x Comme des Garçons PLAY One Star

Comme des Garçons

Adding a new silhouette to the infamous collaboration that is Converse x Comme des Garçons PLAY, the one star gets its first PLAY heart and eyes logo feature. The limited-edition trainers are set to release on Thursday, July 28 at 8am.

Get them from Converse for £130.00

END. x adidas Forum Advance' Varsity'

End. Clothing

END. join forces with adidas to celebrate the iconic Forum trainer and its ties to collegiate styling. The 'Varsity' collection features three iterations of the iconic silhouette, releasing on Saturday, July 30. Enter the END. Launches draw now to be in with a chance of copping these collaborative trainers.

Get them from END. Clothing for £95.00

Nike x Hello Kitty Tee

Nike

The sold-out Nike and Hello Kitty collaboration gets a small restock on END. Clothing, so you'll want to be quick. The Hello Kitty and Nike Air tee is the perfect crisp white summer t-shirt to add to your rotation from the playful collection.

Get it from END. Clothing for £45.00

FIFA 22 x Art Of Football - Orange Haze

Art of Football

Art Of Football have created three of their own FIFA 22 shirts. The 'Orange Haze' is a gorgeous, psychedelic blend of warm tangerine tones which take shape in waves throughout the shirt. You'll have to grab one of these quickly as they are limited edition.

Get it from Art Of Football for £50.00

Further reading