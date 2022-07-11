From heatwave essentials to unmissable collaborations, these are all the noteworthy products the GOAL team have their eye on this week

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Here at GOAL, our team of writers, editors and creatives see a flurry of new product launches, re-releases and amazing items drop every week.

From unmissable collaborations to re-stocks of cult favourites, we think these products are simply too good not to shout about. So, we're bringing you a weekly round-up of the very best new items we think you need in your life.

Our shopping expertise and knowledge of what our readers love, make us the perfect source for everything you need on your radar. If you're looking for an insight into our shopping baskets and wishlists, you've got it.

This week we've got everything from summer-staple Stussy shorts to a Nike X Martine Rose collaboration...

Shop everything the GOAL team are loving this week here:

New Balance x Stone Island RC Elite

End Clothing

New Balance joins forces with Stone Island to give us this fresh take on the Elite V2 racing shoe. This hyped collaboration is one you want to get your hands on, featuring Stone Island branding for a signature touch and cutting-edge materials and techniques.

Get them from END. Clothing for £220.00

Venezia 2022-23 Home Shirt

Venezia FC

Venezia's stunning new home shirt further establishes the Italian team as the "world's coolest club." Created in collaboration with Bureau Borsche - a studio best known for its work creating graphics for Supreme and designing a new website for Balenciaga - the new kit is likely to sell out fast, so be quick.

Get it from the Venezia store for €90.00

Stussy 8-Ball Mesh Short

End Clothing

Prepare for the heatwave with a summer staple from Stussy. Lightweight and breathable, these shorts are super comfortable and easy to style for the summer.

Get them from END. Clothing for £90.00

New York Yankees 9TWENTY Cap

New Era

A baseball cap is a must if you're planning on stepping out into the heatwave. Great for blocking the sun and keeping you as cool as possible, this cap covers all grounds regarding both practicality and style.

Get it from New Era for £26.00

MUNDIAL Issue 022

MUNDIAL

After a two-year absence from print, MUNDIAL is back with another issue. Perfect for anyone who enjoys exploring the intersection between football and culture.

Get it from MUNDIAL for £7.00

Nike x Martine Rose Shox MR4 White

Martine Rose

London-based designer Martine Rose has announced her latest collaboration with Nike, an interpretation of the iconic Nike Shox R4. The design pays homage to women in football and has been released just in time for the Women's Euros. Stay tuned as the rest of the collection will be unveiled over the year.

Get them from Martine Rose for £179.95

Echo Dot 4th Gen

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day launches on 12 July, and in the lead-up, Amazon has got some great early deals you can shop now. You can now catch 60% off this Echo Dot, a great addition or gift for any home.

Get it from Amazon for £19.99, was £49.99

Real Madrid 2022-23 Away Shirt

Real Madrid FC

Real Madrid are top contenders for the best away shirt for the 2022-23 season with a colourful purple adidas design. Dressed in a fresh lavender tone, we're expecting to see a lot of this shirt both on and off the pitch.

Get it from adidas for £70.00

Nike Shadow Pack

Pro: Soccer Direct

Nike has released a new rendition of the 'Shadow Pack', which may be their darkest shadow pack yet. The latest collection includes the Air Zoom Mercurial Vapor XV, Superfly IX, Phantom GT II and Tiempo Legend IX.

Get them from Pro: Soccer Direct for £215.00 - £250.00

adidas Stanniversay Stan Smith Shoes

adidas

adidas celebrate 50 years since Stan Smith's Wimbledon victory in 1972 with a limited edition vintage silhouette of the classic shoe named in his honour. Whether you're looking to step onto the streets or the courts in Wimbledon fashion, these will quickly become your new staple.

Get them from adidas for £100.00

