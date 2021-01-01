‘We will come back even stronger’ – Nchout reacts to Atletico Madrid's Champions League exit

The 28-year-old made her first appearance in the club's continental campaign but her Spanish side was booted out by Chelsea

Ajara Nchout has let out her heartfelt disappointment following Atletico Madrid's Wednesday elimination from the Uefa Women's Champions League at the expense of Chelsea.

On Wednesday, the Spanish giants crashed out of the European competition in Monsa, following a 3-1 aggregate loss to the English champions despite a 1-1 draw at U-Power Stadium.

Without the services of Nchout, Jose Luis Sanchez's ladies had lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the first leg, but the Cameroon striker, on her maiden outing could not help her side win.

Following their elimination, the 28-year-old forward has refused to be downcast by the situation as she is already looking ahead to their next fixture with city rivals Real Madrid on March 14.



"Unfortunately, the adventure ends here in UWCL, the 1-1 score needed more," she wrote on her official Instagram page.

"Eyes already turned on the next challenge, Sunday in the league against Real Madrid. We will come back even stronger."

The former Valerenga star has scored four goals in nine appearances in all competitions, including winning the 2021 Spanish Supercopa since she joined from the Norwegian outfit in January.

Atletico Madrid are fourth on the log with 41 points from 21 matches and she will now hope to add to her goal tally when her side face Real Madrid in a bid for a Champions League spot.