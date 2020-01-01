'We still have a lot to do' - Monaco midfielder Fabregas criticises French response to coronavirus

Strict rules are in place in France due to COVID-19 pandemic - however the former Barcelona star does not think enough is being done

midfielder Cesc Fabregas has criticised the attitude of the French public towards coronavirus, and thinks more needs to be done to prevent the spread of the disease.

Strict measures have been put in place in - including people needing to print and fill in a form every time they leave their home in order to explain why their journey is necessary - in an attempt to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season has been suspended, along with most football leagues around Europe, in order to try and prevent the spread of the virus.

More teams

However former , and star Fabregas says that from what he has seen, people are continuing not to take public health seriously enough.

The 32-year-old told Spanish radio station Onda Cero: "Three or four days ago, I had to go to the supermarket to buy food for dinner. And to tell the truth, I did not like what I saw, in the sense that there were people without gloves, without masks, not respecting distances.

"In the fruit and vegetable department, there were people gathered, touching the food without gloves.

"I saw one person, without gloves, picking up and putting down food because he didn't like it. We still have a lot to do."

Fabregas has been following the government guidelines and staying at his home in Monaco with his family, and says that while normal life has been put on hold, there has been plenty to keep him busy.

He said: "In Monaco, in general there is little movement, sometimes you see someone running or walking the dog. Anyway, in my house we are seven people, so there is little time to get bored."

The Spaniard has barely been able to go outside, however, he was allowed back to Monaco's training ground briefly in order to collect equipment to keep himself in shape.

"There was a day when they let us go to the club to get things to set up a small gym at home," he said.

Article continues below

A return to competitive action looks to be a long way off for Fabregas and his Monaco team-mates.

Ligue 1 will not resume before June 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Premiere Ligue president Bernard Caiazzo. The season was suspended indefinitely on March 13 due to the outbreak.

Fabregas added: "We will be at home for at least six more weeks. So it is difficult for all the championships to end, unless the competition ends in July. "