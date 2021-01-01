'We needed this win' - Hyderabad's Manuel Marquez happy with three points against Chennaiyin

Manuel Marquez hailed Spanish striker Fran Sandaza as one of the best forwards in the league...

Hyderabad returned to winning ways after registering four draws in a row as they beat Chennaiyin 2-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Sunday.

With the win, the Nizams climbed up to the third position with 22 points from 15 matches.

It was a sigh of relief for coach Manuel Marquez who felt that his team deserved the points.

"Too many people say that draws are nothing but I don't agree, draws are better than losing. After so many draws we eventually had to win. We needed this win and we deserved this because in the last four games we were closer to winning the games than our opponents," opined Marquez

The Hyderabad coach further added that Chennaiyin had more time to prepare for the game.

"Chennaiyin are a team who always have chances. I told my players that in the first phase when we met we were the two teams with the most number of chances in the entire league. Maybe they failed to score some clear cut chances but the most important thing is they played a game after six days while we played in less than three days. The second half was very long for us and the second goal practically sealed the match."

The former Las Palmas manager hailed striker Fran Sandaza as one of the best players in the league and suggested that the forward is making a comeback after an injury at the beginning of the season.

"Fran (Sandaza) is a striker with a lot of standard in Spain. He played with quality teams in the Spanish second division and he didn't play in the first division despite having offers. He was injured for most of the season but now he is recovering. Maybe he is one of the best strikers in the entire league. He scored two goals in practically one game as he played 55 minutes today and 30 minutes in the last game," said Marquez

The Spaniard described his team and NorthEast United as the surprise packages of the league this season as both teams have made a remarkable turnaround after finishing at the bottom half of the league last year.

"Hyderabad and NorthEast United were the last and the second last teams last season and this year first with Gerard Nus they played very good football and now they have a very good organisation with a new coach. I think both teams are a surprise this season," Marquez mentioned.