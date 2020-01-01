'Man Utd need players who will stay for a long time' - Solskjaer not looking for 'short-term fix' in transfer window

The Norwegian has reiterated his stance on transfers, stating he will only consider signing players who are the "right fit" for the club

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his belief that "need players who will stay for a long time" rather than a "short-term fix" in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of high-profile players across Europe with the winter market now open, after enduring their worst start to a Premier League season in 33 years.

Solskjaer's position has come under intense scrutiny in recent months, with a 3-1 League Cup semi-final defeat at home to on Tuesday marking his side's latest setback.

The Norwegian has been tipped to add to his squad this month, with a top-four finish still up for grabs along with and glory if United can rediscover a consistent streak.

To that end, Goal has learned that United have revived their interest in Lisbon ace Bruno Fernandes, while also enquiring over the availability of Wolves duo Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez.

However, Solskjaer does not plan on making any rash decisions regarding new players at this stage, despite admitting that the club are always on the lookout for the "right deal".

When asked in a Q&A for MUTV whether he can offer any update on potential incomings at Old Trafford, the 46-year-old stated: "No. Of course, we’re always looking for the right deal and players who fit for Man Utd and that’s not going to be a short-term fix.

"I’m fed up saying it but we are looking to build and looking forward and we need players who will stay here for a long time.”

Solskjaer also responded to rumours on social media of club captain Ashley Young's impending departure, with Italian giants thought to be keen on landing his signature.

“Social media, I don’t read that! Of course there is always going to be speculation about our players and we’ll just have to put up with it, that’s just the way it is at this club," he said.

"We’re always headlines, front or back page.”

United are gearing up for a return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, with bottom-of-the-table Norwich set to arrive at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer masterminded a 3-1 win at Carrow Road earlier in the season, but he says that result will count for little this time around as the Red Devils look to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to on New Year's Day.

“That was a few months ago now," he added. "We’ve got to dust ourselves down and get the disappointment of the last couple of games - with Arsenal and City especially - out of our heads and be focused and positive and go out there and be ourselves.”