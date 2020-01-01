'We made it!' - Oshoala celebrates maiden Spanish Primera Iberdrola title with Barcelona

The Nigeria striker had a memorable season as she helped the Calatans to emerge champions for the first time in five years

Asisat Oshoala has described as the best women's team in as they claimed the Spanish Primera Iberdrola title for the first time since 2015.

The club executives endorsed the decision of Royal Spanish Football Federation (RSFF) to cancel the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

Despite being unable to see out their remaining games, the Catalans were declared champions, while two teams were confirmed to earn two top-flight promotion tickets.

More teams

Following the cancellation, Barcelona reclaimed the league diadem with 59 points from 21 matches and without losing a game to become the fifth team to achieve such a feat.

Oshoala scored 20 goals in 19 appearances to celebrate her first league title in Europe with Barcelona, after previous near misses with and in .

The 25-year-old has previously won league titles twice with Dalian Quanjian in the Chinese Women's and the latest her third since moving abroad in 2015.

The four-time African Women's Player of the Year winner, who won the Copa Catalunya last August and Super Women's Cup in February, has taken to social media to celebrate her latest feat.

Article continues below

"21 games played, 19 won, 2 draws , 0 defeat , 86 goals for ,6 goals against. Top of the league since game day 3," Oshoala wrote on twitter.

"I’m just gonna say we have the best team @FCBfemeni , congratulations my queens , ever working technical crew , fans all around the world. WE MADE IT ! CHAMPIONS 19/20."