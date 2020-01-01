'We just have to push ourselves' - Ayinde urges Eskilstuna United after Player of the Match performance

The Nigerian midfielder was in fine form for the Swedish side as they claimed a valuable late point against Goteborg on Saturday

international Halimatu Ayinde is delighted after being named the Player of the Match (POTM) in Eskilstuna United's 1-1 draw with Goteborg on Saturday.

The Super Falcons star has been a standout for Eskilstuna this season, having helped the Swedish side to a fourth-place finish last term in her first term since arrival from Asarums early in 2019.

Over the last four matches, she has won three Player of the Match awards for her influential showings, including in her side's Damallsvenskan’s 3-3 opener against KIF Orebro a week ago.

More teams

Julia Roddar's 42nd minute strike gave Goteborg the lead at Tunavallen but a last-gasp equaliser from Loretta Kullashi ensured Eskilstuna avoid defeat against the last season's runners-up.



Having bagged another POTM award, the 25-year-old vows to continue to impress in her position for her side's success, while lauding her teammates' showing against Goteborg.

"It wasn't a bad result against Goteborg, they are a good side with nine national team players," Ayinde told Goal.

"We knew we have to give everything to win and the draw with them was a product of our good teamwork and a huge result for us.

"As a defensive midfielder, I was just doing what the coach instructed me to do and making sure I helped my team get the best possible result as well.

"I am happy to receive all the accolades and glad my hard work on the pitch is paying off, even though I believe we can do better."

So far, Mangus Karlsson's side have failed to record a win after two outings this season, having played out a 3-3 opener with Orebro before 1-1 against Goteborg this week.

And Ayinde, who lasted the duration in the two away ties, has assured her side will continue to fight to garner victories in their coming games.

"At this point, it doesn't matter which side scores first but scoreline at the end of the match should judge the performance of the teams," she continued.

Article continues below

"I know we are struggling now to get victories but also understand it will not last as we are all working hard as a team to get better.

"It's football, it's either you get a win, draw or lose but as a team, we just have push ourselves and go for the wins."

Ayinde will be keen to build on her fine form when Eskilstuna hosts Linkopings, who boasts of Nigerian trio of Ebere Orji, Chinaza Uchendu and Uchenna Kanu, on July 14.