'We have our own lives' - Nuno to consider Kane transfer saga ahead of Tottenham selection for Man City test

Harry Kane could sit out Tottenham's season opener against Manchester City, says manager Nuno Espirito Santo, amid continued links between the striker and the Premier League champions.

The England captain has been strongly mooted this summer for a move to the Etihad Stadium following Euro 2020, and returned late from holiday to the chagrin of Spurs powerbrokers.

Having previously offered assurances earlier this month that his star man would be in the frame to face his suitors, Nuno now looks to have walked back on a definite answer, indicating that he may still miss out.

What has been said?

“All the decisions are not only based on fitness,” the manager said. “It’s based on many, many aspects that we have to consider.

"Football players are not only professionals, they are people that deal with many situations. All of us, we have our own lives.

"When we make decisions, I try to get as much info as I can so my decision is the best for the team.”

Kane saga rumbles on

After another barren season on the silverware front - an agony compounded by final defeats for both club and country - speculation had been rife that Kane could leave north London this summer.

But despite City's pursuit of his services, Tottenham - and Daniel Levy - have held firm on their position, a situation further compounded by the striker's late return to pre-season.

Having only trained with his team-mates on Friday for the first time, the matter of the 28-year-old's future looks set to continue to dominate headlines for the near future.

The bigger picture

Whether Kane plays or not, Tottenham will look to begin afresh when they host City this weekend, as Nuno looks to bring the curtain up on a bright post-Jose Mourinho future.

The club may well already have an eye on the first leg of their Europa Conference League playoff clash with Pacos de Ferreira on August 19, with Spurs determined to avoid an early exit from continental football this season.

