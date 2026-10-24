'We have to change history' - Roberto De Zerbi delights in monumental Tottenham victory against Chelsea

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Roberto De Zerbi has urged his Tottenham players to believe they can rewrite the club's history following their monumental 2-0 Premier League victory against Chelsea. De Zerbi praised the squad's fighting spirit and tactical execution after they secured a rare win at Stamford Bridge, capitalising on a chaotic second half that saw Cole Palmer sent off.

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Changing history at Stamford Bridge

Tottenham secured only their second league win away to Chelsea since 1990 on Saturday, emerging victorious in a stormy, rain-soaked London derby. Mike Penders scored a calamitous own goal before Palmer received a red card for the hosts, allowing Mathys Tel to seal the 2-0 result late on.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, De Zerbi expressed his immense pride. "I think we deserved to win. The players worked very well, prepared very well the game. This morning, yesterday, all days in the last week and the qualities of the players are very clear," De Zerbi said. "I'm happy for the spirit of the players. I think we have to change the last part of the history of our club. I would like to follow in this way."

Winning the midfield battle

The match was heavily defined by a fierce physical contest in the middle of the pitch. De Zerbi highlighted how his tactical preparation and physical approach proved crucial in overpowering a well-drilled Chelsea side.

"Football is the quality of the play, the quality of the players, for sure, but it is a competition. It is a fight. You have to run, you have to fight, you have to arrive first to the second ball," De Zerbi added. "You have to win the duels and we did. We knew Chelsea play very well, they have clear organisation, clear structure on the pitch. We prepared our players with two midfielders and James Maddison with freedom, where he smells the right position."

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Maddison injury and belief in the project

Spurs suffered a setback when Maddison was forced off early in the second half, though Conor Gallagher performed admirably against his former club. De Zerbi praised both midfielders and downplayed the injury, stating: "He played very well while he was on the pitch then Gallagher played with different characteristics. Different style but he played very well. I think it is not a big problem. We have to see."

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De Zerbi also praised Tel, whose superb solo run capped off the victory: "Mathys needs to play to understand football, become calmer but he is a big talent." He was equally thrilled to reward the travelling support, noting: "I think it is important for the players to belief more in themselves because their qualities are very high. We are happy for the fans, first of all, because we know what it means to beat Chelsea and for the club as well. In the last years they suffered, like the fans, they believe in this project, in this group and I'm happy for them."

What next for Tottenham?

After claiming back-to-back Premier League victories, Tottenham have climbed to 12th in the table and significantly boosted their confidence.

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De Zerbi will hope his squad can carry this fighting spirit into their upcoming domestic fixtures, while awaiting further medical assessments on Maddison's condition ahead of the weekend.