'We are with Solskjaer to the death' - Herrera hails 'incredible' Man Utd boss

The Norwegian has led a remarkable turnaround in form and received praise from a number of Red Devils players

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has an incredible relationship with 's players, according to midfielder Ander Herrera, although the 29-year-old also insists Jose Mourinho made him a better player.

Mourinho was dismissed in December after a poor start to the season left the team in sixth place, 11 points back from the top four, and former Red Devils striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced him as interim manager.

The Norwegian has since led a remarkable upturn in form, winning 10 and drawing one of his first 11 games in charge and overturning a two-goal deficit in United's last-16 tie against with a 3-1 second-leg away win.

That form has led to widespread calls for Solskjaer to be given the permanent job, and to suggestions that Mourinho - an eight-time domestic league winner and two-time Champions League winner - has lost his managerial touch.

Speaking to newspaper El Periodico, Herrera said: "I do not like to make comparisons and I detest when players speak ill of a coach who has already left. I only have words of thanks to Mourinho, he has made me better. I played a lot under him and I was named player of the season with him in the dugout.

"From there, what Solskjaer has done is incredible, because of the streak of 14 victories in 19 games that the team has and especially for the relationship he has achieved with the players.

"Many times we go crazy with tactics or the way to counteract opponents, and the most difficult thing is to click with the players. We believe in him, we trust in him and we are with him to the death."

United's last-16 victory over PSG earned them a quarter-final tie against Barcelona, and Herrera admits the Catalan club will be a formidable opponent with a certain Argentine pulling the strings.

"Barcelona are one of the most in-form teams in Europe and have the best player in history [Lionel Messi]," Herrera continued.

"For me, he is the best decision-maker I have ever seen, and I have played and faced the best. There are none like him.

"But yes, we are United and we will have our options and our virtues. We will always play with the idea of attacking and winning that we have with Solskjaer and, afterwards, we hope that Messi does not have his day.

"If he has it, there is no way to counteract it."