'We are not here to enjoy the quality of life' - Fabregas wants Champions League return with Monaco

The midfielder joined the principality side in January and is looking to improve after the club's dismal season

Cesc Fabregas has said he wants to take back to the after the club's dismal campaign in 2018-19.

Fabregas joined Monaco from in January, arriving at a club that was in real danger of relegation.

Leonardo Jardim was sacked as manager early in the season and was replaced by Thierry Henry, only for Monaco to reverse course and sack Henry and re-hire Jardim in January.

Jardim's re-hiring has helped Monaco out of danger, with the club currently in 16th place and seven points clear of the drop zone.

Fabregas has started 10 games for Monaco in , scoring one goal as the club have picked up points in eight of those 10 outings.

But the 31-year-old is eyeing more than just survival next term, as he aims for a top-three finish and a return to the Champions League in 2020-21.

“Yes, next year, our aim is to finish on the podium and to get back into the Champions League," Fabregas said.

"The club has already been very clear about the future, we are not here to enjoy the quality of life and take it slow.

"Now, we must stay in Ligue 1 then next year qualify for the next Champions’ League. This year is an exception.

"We know that it is difficult to fight against PSG but we want to be the best team after them, that is our principal objective for next season.”

Monaco host Stade on Saturday in Ligue 1 action as the club look to push further away from danger.