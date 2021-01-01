‘We are an incredible team’ – Daka revels in RB Salzburg’s title success

The Zambia international played a key role in the Red Bulls’ Austrian Bundesliga triumph, and has lauded the contributions of his teammates

Patson Daka has heaped praise on his Red Bull Salzburg teammates as the Austrian heavyweights secured their latest Bundesliga title.



With the Zambia international finding the net twice, the Red Bulls silenced 10-man Rapid Wien 2-0 on Wednesday evening to win an eighth consecutive league title with two games to spare.



Impressively, Jesse Marsch’s team have only lost five times in 30 Bundesliga outings, with just two ending in a draw.



Daka played a key role in the title triumph by scoring 26 goals in 26 league outings in the 2020-21 campaign – a feat that put him in the forefront to emerge as top scorer in the Austrian top flight.

Champions do not become champions when they win an event. It happens in the hours, weeks, months & years we spend preparing for it. The victorious performance itself is merely a demonstration of our character as champions. Well done team#Champions🏆#RBS#PD20🤦🏾‍♂️#12MANagement pic.twitter.com/Uynlq2wyYF — Patson Daka (@PatsonDaka20) May 13, 2021

While refusing to take the glory all on his own, the African star commended the efforts of those teammates who helped him enjoy such a dominant campaign.

“We have loads of quality, also as individuals, and we work really well together,” Daka told RB Salzburg's website. “We are an incredible team.

"Everyone works for each other and we all support one another. It means so much to me, but it's not only about me.



“It means so much to the club. I am just incredibly grateful and pleased that I was able to help the team to have such a good season. I am just really happy to be here.”



Echoing the sentiment of Daka is defender Maximilian Wober who wants his team to replicate their form in the Austrian elite division in Europe.

“If FC Red Bull Salzburg keep on the path they are on now, it will be extremely difficult for the other teams in Austria,” said Wober. “Something extremely good has been built up here over the past decade.

"With a club that is getting better all the time in European competitions, with the Champions League in the past two years.



“Now, we have to establish ourselves even more there, really frighten the big guns and not only compete with them. It's not easy for Austrian clubs, even if the top four in the country are developing well.”



Daka would be hoping to continue with notable scoring form when RB Salzburg take on LASK in their penultimate game of the season on Sunday.