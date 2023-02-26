'We always suffer!' - Atletico CEO hits out at derby referees following Real draw

Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin has criticised the refereeing in the Madrid derby, saying his side "always suffer" against their close rivals.

Correa sent off in Madrid derby

Marin called out refereeing

Also called for Barca to be investigated

WHAT HAPPENED? Angel Correa was sent off in controversial circumstances in the Madrid derby, with the winger shown a straight red for a rather soft elbow to Antonio Rudiger. Atleti also had a penalty shout waved off in the early stages of the contest. And following the game, Marin claimed that referees often back Real in the Madrid derby.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We always suffer from this type of action against this team due to the pressure that is constantly exerted on the arbitration team," Marin said in a statement. "It is unreasonable that it is so difficult for a referee to send off one of his players even though the play is clear and without room for interpretation, as happened in our last game in this same field, and that yesterday it is so easy to unfairly send off Ángel Correa."

The Atleti CEO also commented on Barcelona's controversial referee payments case, adding: "If the fans come to question the integrity of the game, we are all redundant. In recent weeks we have had access to very relevant information that requires serious investigation. We have no choice but to get to the bottom of this matter. This is what all the LaLiga clubs have demanded except for two: the club that must be investigated and another one."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Atletico Madrid earned a valuable point against Real, escaping the Santiago Bernabeu with a 1-1 draw — despite being down to 10 men for most of the second half.

WHAT NEXT FOR ATLETICO? The Rojiblancos play Sevilla next weekend as they look to stay in the top 4 fight.