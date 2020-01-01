Watford’s Success to miss Leicester City clash with ruptured Achilles

The 24-year-old Nigerian forward whose season has been plagued with injuries will not be available for the Hornets’ tie with the Foxes on Saturday

striker Isaac Success will miss Saturday’s Premier League encounter against because of a ruptured Achilles, coach Nigel Pearson has confirmed.

The English topflight returns after over three months in a hiatus owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Success, 24, who signed from Granada on July 1, 2016 in a record transfer fee, has played only five times in the EPL this term without a goal.

His injury means he will be added to a growing list of key Watford players to miss out on the Vicarage Road showdown, including Gerard Deulofeu and Daryl Janmaat.

During Thursday’s chat with club website, Pearson confirmed the development without indicating the length of time he will miss.

“Isaac Success has ruptured his Achilles. Deulofeu won’t be available this season, he’s got a serious knee injury with his cruciate. Janmaat won’t be available either,” he said.

“But everybody else more or less is available. We’ve tried to prepare the players at a pace which really does reflect very much where they are themselves.”

’s Tom Dele-Bashiru and Senegalese star Ismaila Sarr are fit and could play a key role against Wilfred Ndidi’s team who are -bound.

“The players came back in good condition,” he continued.

“We had players who re-joined at different stages based on their own feelings, but during that time some of those players had one-to-one sessions so they were integrated back in.

“We’ve at least had the last two weeks where the squad has really been together, and it’s allowed us to work at a pace where we think we’re as prepared as we can be given the circumstances.”



Injuries could become more frequent due to the break in the season, but manager Pearson has expressed his satisfaction with how rapidly his men have returned to fitness.

“We have to understand there might be a greater injury risk,” he added.

“Having said that, I’ve been delighted with how the players have both returned to training and embraced the need for us to get back to a game situation as quick as possible given the circumstances we’re working in.”

Watford are in the relegation zone as they account for 27 points from 29 league outings so far, and victory over Brendan Rodgers’ men will see them move up the log.