Watford vs Blackburn: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Watford and Blackburn, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Watford and Blackburn Rovers square off in the Championship on Sunday with both sides aiming to bounce back from defeats last time out. They have both put together solid but unspectacular starts to the season, and look evenly matched, which sets up perfectly for a tasty clash.

The Hornets, for one, are coming off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City in their most recent Championship fixture. The hosts are without a win in their last three games across all competitions since their 4-0 victory over QPR on the opening weekend, while they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by League One side Stevenage.

It has been a similar downward-sloping start to the campaign for Blackburn Rovers, who are also winless in the second-tier since defeating West Brom on the opening weekend. They suffered a 2-1 home loss to Hull City last time out with Sam Gallagher’s opener overturned by the visitors.

Their 4-3 comeback League Cup victory against Rotherham United was a positive sign, but falling two goals behind shows they are yet to really get going.

Watford vs Blackburn kick-off time

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm BST Venue: Vicarage Road

The Championship encounter between Watford and Blackburn will take place on Sunday 27th August 2023. It will kick off at 12 pm BST.

How to watch Watford vs Blackburn online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go. GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Watford team news

Watford boss Valerian Ismael has welcomed the addition of 24-year-old Danish forward Mileta Rajovic from Swedish club Kalmar for an undisclosed fee. If he is registered in time, he could even take his place on the substitutes' bench and perhaps make his debut for the Golden Boys.

Ismael is optimistic that James Morris can shake off the minor knock he picked up in the Stoke game. Striker Vakoun Bayo, who has two goals across all competitions so far, is set to spearhead the line for Watford, with Ismael Kone, Yaser Asprilla, Ken Sema, and Giorgi Chakvetadze all pushing for starts on either attacking flanks.

Watford possible XI: Bachmann; Andrews, Porteous, Hoedt, Morris; Louza, Livermore, Asprilla; Sema, Bayo, Chakvetadze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bachmann, Hamer Defenders: Andrews, Porteous, Hoedt, Morris, Pollock Midfielders: Louza, Livermore, Asprilla, Dele-Bashiru, Ince, Kone, Kayembe Forwards: Sema, Bayo, Chakvetadze, Healey

Blackburn team news

Rovers are light in numbers at the back following Harry Pickering’s red card against Hull City. Pickering was shown a straight red card after he was judged to have brought down Liam Delap on the edge of the box as the Manchester City loanee raced toward goal. He will now serve a one-match suspension.

In his absence, Callum Brittain is set to deputise at right-back, with Joe Rankin-Costello switching across to the left. Centre-back Sam Barnes is also facing another spell out of action missing the best part of a year with an ACL injury.

Sam Gallagher appears to be returning to his best after a spell on the sidelines with injury. He could come into the attack ahead of Harry Leonard, who will have to contend with a spot on the substitutes' bench.

Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Pears; Brittain, Carter, Hyam, Rankin-Costello; Travis, Wharton; Hedges, Szmodics, Dolan; Gallagher

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pears, Hilton Defenders: Brittain, Carter, Hyam, Rankin-Costello, Brittain, Wharton Midfielders: Travis, Wharton, Szmodics, Hedges, Tronstad, Buckley, Garrett Forwards: Leonard, Dolan, Gallagher, Ennis, Markandey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/2/23 Watford 1-1 Blackburn EFL Championship 13/9/22 Blackburn 2-0 Watford EFL Championship 24/2/21 Blackburn 2-0 Watford EFL Championship 21/10/20 Watford 1-1 Blackburn EFL Championship 7/2/15 Watford 1-1 Blackburn EFL Championship

