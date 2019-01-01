Watford vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Unai Emery's Gunners can haul themselves back into the top four with a return to winning ways against the Hornets, who are under new management

Having been held to a tie in their first North London Derby of the season last time out, will head north to the edge of the M25 on Sunday to square off with in the Premier League this weekend.

Unai Emery's side can haul themselves back into the top four after dropping points against key rivals , and may fancy themselves to do so the Hornets, who have undergone a change of manager during the international break.

Former boss Quique Sanchez Flores has replaced Javi Gracia at the helm, with the former man hoping to leave his mark much the way he did during his first spell in charge at Vicarage Road

Game Watford vs Arsenal Date Sunday, September 5 Time 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It can be streamed via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Watford squad Goalkeepers Foster, Gomes, Dahlberg Defenders Janmaat, Dawson, Kabasele, Femenia, Prodl, Masina, Mariappa, Foulquier, Holebas, Cathcart Midfielders Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Deulofeu, Quina, Chalobah, Cleverley, Dele-Bashiru, Pereyra Forwards Gray, Welbeck, Success, Sarr

Quique Sanchez Flores only has one key absence among his squad, with Troy Deeney out of action for an unspecified period with a knee problem.

The hosts are also sweating on the fitness of Craig Cathcart, who is continuing to recover from a knock.

Potential Watford starting XI: Foster; Janmaat, Dawson, Kabasele, Femenia; Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue; Deulofeu; Gray, Welbeck.

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Leno, Martinez, Macey Defenders Sokratis, Chambers, Luiz, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Mustafi Midfielders Ceballos, Torreira, Ozil, Guendouzi, Willock, Xhaka, Smith Rowe Forwards Aubameyang, Pepe, Nelson, Martinelli

Unai Emery still has a clutch of key faces, such as Alexandre Lacazette and Kieran Tierney out of action, but he is still able to call upon a fearsome squad for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Dani Ceballos, on loan from , is continuing to impress for the Gunners since his arrival.

Potential Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Xhaka; Torreira, Guendouzi; Pepe, Aubameyang, Ceballos.

Betting & Match Odds

Arsenal start as favourites at 19/20 with bet365. Watford are available at 13/5, while the draw can be backed at 11/4.

Match Preview

With the international break done and dusted, Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways on their Premier League return against a Watford side looking to seal a reversal of fortunes under an old, familiar face.

Unai Emery's side drew 2-2 with Tottenham a fortnight ago in their first North London Derby of the season, while the Hornets mustered their first point of the year against .

Now however, it's all change at the top just off the M1 though, with ex-coach Quique Sanchez Flores returning to the club for a second spell at the helm.

Arsenal have looked impressive so far this campaign, with Emery having reshaped his squad during the off-season with the arrival of several key targets and the exit of a clutch of former big names.

Some however, such as Shokdran Mustafi, have chosen to stay and fight for their place, to which the manager has stated that he is happy to work with any players at his disposal, even if they were offered to take the door.

“Mustafi decided to be here and when he decided to be here, he’s like any other player,” said Emery. “Of course I respect his decision.

"When he decided I spoke to him and said, ‘You’re one more in the squad, I’m going to work with you as other players’.

“I don’t know exactly who was in his decision [to stay], but when he decided to stay here, it’s another player in the squad.”

Watford will be looking to get back into the groove under their new boss, having endured a torrid start to the season under former manager Javi Gracia.

Having finished a respectable 11th last year, they have only taken one point from their opening four games, forcing a change of leadership at Vicarage Road.

Flores is certainly wary of the threat Arsenal will offer, having played against sides coached by Emery on numerous occasions, and told his club's website that he will hope to shock his opposite number in his first game in charge.

“I know Unai, he is a very clever guy," he stated. "He is always thinking about how he can take advantage in different situations, he is very good in set-pieces, he is always very hard in the work, very constant. We know each other so of course we will try to surprise each other.”

“The characteristics of a player of course define how the teams play, but it’s not just Aubameyang. It’s Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe, the midfielders, the way they defend and the way we can attack, it’s many things. We try to get a good result to give to the players right now three key points to help us.”