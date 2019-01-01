Watford vs Arsenal: The numbers behind Aubameyang’s perfect goal

The Gunners put together an amazing 20-pass move before the Gabon international completed his brace against the Hornets

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave a ‘perfect goal’ in Sunday’s Premier League fixture against .

After putting the Gunners in front at Vicarage Road, he completed his brace after his teammates had stringed together 20 passes before firing past Ben Foster thanks to Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ assist.

There were 20 passes in the move that led to @Aubameyang7's second goal...



...no @PremierLeague team has played more passes before scoring a goal this season 😎



That's the football we love to see!👌#WATARS pic.twitter.com/A1P6JMjw5d — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 15, 2019

And that accounted for the longest passing sequence leading to a goal in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign so far.

20 - There were 20 passes in the build-up to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second goal for Arsenal against Watford - the longest passing sequence leading to a goal in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign so far. Rhythmic. pic.twitter.com/5yPy0uPmEy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 15, 2019

Since Opta began keeping records, the most passes leading to a goal in the Premier League is 48, in the build-up to Nacer Chadli’s strike against for Spurs in August 2014.

holds the record of the most passes before a goal. They put together a staggering 52 passes before Leroy Sane scored, after Ilkay Gundogan's initial shot was saved by Ben Foster in the win.

In a broader comparison in international football, Esteban Cambiasso’s strike for against and Montenegro at the 2006 Fifa World Cup had only 24 passes, four above that total of Unai Emery’s men put together against Watford.