Watford vs Norwich City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Vicarage Road
How to watch the Championship match between Watford and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich City will be aiming for their third straight win in the Championship when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Last weekend's 2-0 loss at Leicester City has left the Hornets two points off Norwich, who last picked up a 1-0 victory against QPR.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Watford vs Norwich kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 28, 2023
Kick-off time:8 pm GMT
Venue:Vicarage Road

The Championship match between Watford and Norwich City will be played at Vicarage Road in Watford, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on November 28 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Watford vs Norwich online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Watford team news

Captain Daniel Bachmann is suspended after the goalkeeper was booked twice in the Leicester defeat, as Ben Hamer should start in goal on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, with Jeremy Ngakia out with an ankle injury, Ryan Andrews will be set to feature in the XI until the former's return.

Watford possible XI: Hamer; Andrews, Porteous, Hoedt, Lewis; Livermore, Kayembe, Louza; Ince, Sema, Rajovic.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hamer
Defenders:Porteous, Hoedt, Sierralta, Pollock, Lewis, Morris, Andrews
Midfielders:Kayembe, Livermore, Kone, Louza, Dele-Bashiru, Sema, Asprilla, Chakvetadze
Forwards:Bayo, Rajovic, Healey, Ince, Martins

Norwich team news

Attacker Jonathan Rowe is unlikely to be available on account of a heel problem, while Joshua Sargent suffers a ligament injury.

Besides goalkeeper Angus Gunn and defender Grant Hanley also ruled out for the tie, while Przemyslaw Placheta remains a doubt on account of a toe injury.

Norwich possible XI: Long; Stacey, Duffy, Batth, Giannoulis; McClean, Sara, Fassnacht, Hernandez, Barnes; Hwang.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Long, Barden, McCracken
Defenders:Gibson, Duffy, Batth, Giannoulis, McCallum, Stacey, Fisher
Midfielders:Sorensen, Sara, Nunez, Gibbs, McLean, Forshaw, Fassnacht, Placheta, Hernandez, Springett
Forwards:Hwang, Idah, Barnes, Sainz, Rowe

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
January 2, 2023Norwich City 0-1 WatfordChampionship
October 15, 2022Watford 2-1 Norwich CityChampionship
January 21, 2022Watford 0-3 Norwich CityPremier League
September 18, 2021Norwich City 1-3 WatfordPremier League
April 20, 2021Norwich City 0-1 WatfordChampionship

