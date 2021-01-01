Watford forward Sarr ‘working hard’ to return from hamstring

The 23-year-old missed the Hornets’ last outing and did not feature for Senegal during the international break due to injury

Championship side Watford have revealed Ismaila Sarr is working hard in an effort to return from his hamstring problems.

The winger has been on the sidelines since featuring for the Hornets in their victory over Rotherham United on March 16, where he scored.

The forward suffered a hamstring injury in the encounter which has seen him missed his side’s last outing against Birmingham City.

Sarr did not also feature for Senegal during the international break due to injury where the Teranga Lions recorded back-to-back draws with Congo and Eswatini in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ahead of their encounter with Sheffield Wednesday, Watford have provided an injury update on the 23-year-old.

“Ismaila Sarr [hamstring) is working hard in an attempt to be back in contention for Friday’s game,” read a statement from the club website.

“Head coach Xisco Munoz will make a late decision as to whether he’s included in the matchday squad for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.”

The forward has been playing a significant role for the Hornets since joining the side from French club Rennes in the summer of 2019.

Sarr has featured in more than 65 appearances across all competitions and in the current campaign, he has been consistent for Xisco Munoz’s men.

The winger has featured in 34 games across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists, amid other dazzling displays.

Sarr will hope to get a chance to continue his fine performances against Sheffield Wednesday if he is confirmed fit for the match.

His contribution this season has helped the Hornets to their current second spot on the Championship table after gathering 75 points from 38 games.

Victory over Sheffield would further boost their automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

On the international scene, Sarr has 32 appearances for the Senegal national team and will hope to put his injury woes behind him and join the rest of his teammates when they start their preparation for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.