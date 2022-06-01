Watch: Yarmolenko scores sublime lob before Yaremchuk and Dovbyk seal Ukraine win over Scotland
Getty
Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk gave Ukraine the win in their World Cup qualifying play-off against Scotland on Wednesday.
The winger struck 33 minutes into the tie at Hampden Park, bringing down a long pass before he got ahead of the Scotland defence to lift it over goalkeeper Craig Gordon.
Yaremchuk then doubled his side's lead before Dovbyk made the win safe with the final kick of the game, after Calum McGregor pulled one back for the Scots.
Editors' Picks
- 'As a Parisian Liverpool fan, it breaks my heart' - Inside the horror of the Champions League final
- Dean Huijsen: The Juventus teenager who could be the next De Ligt
- USMNT ace Aaronson gambles World Cup starting spot on £25m Leeds move
- Marcos Senesi: The Feyenoord centre-back both Argentina and Italy wanted