Watch: Yarmolenko scores sublime lob before Yaremchuk and Dovbyk seal Ukraine win over Scotland

The former West Ham forward brought down a long ball and lifted it over home goalkeeper Craig Gordon

๏ปฟAndriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk gave Ukraine the win in their World Cup qualifying play-off against Scotland on Wednesday.

๏ปฟThe winger struck 33 minutes into the tie at Hampden Park, bringing down a long pass before he got ahead of the Scotland defence to lift it over goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Yaremchuk then doubled his side's lead before Dovbyk made the win safe with the final kick of the game, after Calum McGregor pulled one back for the Scots.

Watch: Yarmolenko scores for Ukraine

๐”๐Š๐‘๐€๐ˆ๐๐„ ๐“๐€๐Š๐„ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐‹๐„๐€๐ƒ! ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ



A wonderful goal as Yarmolenko lobs Craig Gordon. pic.twitter.com/0yeYkA4N2W โ€” Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 1, 2022

UKRAINE GOES UP 1-0 OVER SCOTLAND IN THE WORLD CUP PLAYOFF ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ pic.twitter.com/kS81s90YIX โ€” ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 1, 2022

Watch: Yaremchuk makes it 2-0 to Ukraine

๐”๐Š๐‘๐€๐ˆ๐๐„ ๐’๐‚๐Ž๐‘๐„ ๐€ ๐’๐„๐‚๐Ž๐๐ƒ!



"The world is willing them to make it to the World Cup...AND they are responding!" ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ pic.twitter.com/S7kp747HIh โ€” Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 1, 2022

UKRAINE MAKE IT 2-0 ๐Ÿ˜ฏ



SCENES ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ pic.twitter.com/563hZORw9a โ€” ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 1, 2022

Watch: Dovbyk seals victory for Ukraine

๐”๐Š๐‘๐€๐ˆ๐๐„ ๐‡๐€๐•๐„ ๐ƒ๐Ž๐๐„ ๐ˆ๐“!๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ



Dovbyk seals a 3-1 win for Ukraine in the World Cup play-off semi-final against Scotland. pic.twitter.com/Dkdqm0EGPu โ€” Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 1, 2022

UKRAINE WILL FACE WALES FOR A SPOT IN THE WORLD CUP ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ pic.twitter.com/cjgHgOyAp5 โ€” ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 1, 2022

Further reading