WATCH: WWE audition? Torres & Savic both shown red cards after on-pitch brawl in Barcelona's clash with Atletico

Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic were both sent off after getting involved in a wrestling match late on in Barcelona's 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid.

Pair fought for ball late in game

Carried on wrestling after ball moved on

Both sent off in stoppage time

WHAT HAPPENED? After a tussle for the ball, the pair continued their fight afterwards, with Barca attacker Torres pulling the Atletico defender's hair before they split up. The incident was spotted by the officials and the referee opted to show a red card to both players.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident occurred in stoppage time in the second half of the match and did not impact the outcome as Barca claimed a 1-0 victory through a first half goal from Ousmane Dembele, putting Xavi's side three points clear at the top of the table.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? After their latest win in La Liga, the Catalan club will turn their attention to their Supercopa de Espana meeting against Real Betis on Thursday.