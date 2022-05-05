Watch: West Ham boss Moyes sent off for heated clash with Frankfurt ball boy

West Ham manager David Moyes was shown a red card for a clash with an Eintracht Frankfurt ball boy on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final.

Down 3-1 on aggregate, Moyes was upset at what he considered time-wasting tactics from the Frankfurt employee, and he proceeded to volley the ball back at him in anger.

The consequences of the move forced Moyes to watch the end of the match from the dressing room.

Watch: Moyes sent off for clash with Frankfurt ball boy

¡Expulsaron al técnico del West Ham!



David Moyes pierde la cabeza y sale expulsado del partido



🇩🇪@eintracht_esp 1️⃣ - 0️⃣@WestHamEspanol🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



🔴EN VIVO

📺TUDN

— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 5, 2022