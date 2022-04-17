Watch: Vinicius goal ruled out for controversial handball in Real Madrid's clash vs Sevilla
Ryan Tolmich
Getty
Real Madrid star VInicius Jr. saw a goal controversially ruled out for handball during his side's clash with Sevilla.
With Real Madrid trailing, Vinicius found the back of the net to level the scoreline at two apiece in the 74th minute.
But, following a VAR review, the goal was ruled out after the referee deemed that the ball had struck Vinicius in an area of his arm that would constitute a handball.
Watch: Vini's goal ruled out
Handball or no handball? Let us know what you think about the referee's decision in the comment section below 👇