Watch: Vinicius goal ruled out for controversial handball in Real Madrid's clash vs Sevilla

Ryan Tolmich
Getty

The Brazilian star saw his goal ruled out after the referee deemed the ball had struck part of his arm

Real Madrid star VInicius Jr. saw a goal controversially ruled out for handball during his side's clash with Sevilla.

With Real Madrid trailing, Vinicius found the back of the net to level the scoreline at two apiece in the 74th minute.

But, following a VAR review, the goal was ruled out after the referee deemed that the ball had struck Vinicius in an area of his arm that would constitute a handball.

Watch: Vini's goal ruled out

